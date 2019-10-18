Illegal land invasions won't be tolerated









Stevens Mokgalapa Pretoria - The thorny issue of land invasions has reared its head once again in the City of Tshwane, this time at the Plastic View informal settlement. It is no secret that landlessness is a by-product of poverty, where residents resort to desperate measures such as illegally occupying land. Naturally, the first port of call for residents in expressing their dissatisfaction is local government. I take seriously the responsibility I've been afforded by Tshwane residents under a DA-led administration to serve them as a responsive and responsible government. I acknowledge fully the plight of our most indigent residents seeking the dignity of a place to call home. However, the City of Tshwane finds itself in a bind as the mandate to avail land for residential purposes lies with the Gauteng Department of Human Settlements.

Having taken residents into my confidence, it is incumbent to highlight the double-edged sword that land invasions present the administration.

Land invasions aren't unique to the capital city. My counterpart in the City of Johannesburg (Mayor Herman Mashaba), has publicly expressed his frustration of similar occurrences in Lenasia and Orange Farm.

As an administration that regards the rule of law as a compass to uphold harmonious co-existence amongst communities, law enforcement officials will intervene and take action against such criminal elements.

According to the Gauteng Department of Human Settlements, people who have applied for government housing in 1996 will be the first to benefit from all housing projects.

This highlights the burden placed on government to provide this service delivery aspect against the reality of urban migration, where over 3000 people across the continent chose Gauteng as their opportunity to make a living.

This raises concerns of about how increasing urban migration has added pressure on provision of services such as housing, health, infrastructure and water and sanitation.

In 2018/19 the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) together with service providers demolished 6 885 illegal structures on council property with the Blanket Interdict.

The big question remains “how will the City of Tshwane continue to prevent illegal land invasion?”

Firstly, we have appointed service providers to monitor and prevent any illegal invasion on council property buildings.

Secondly, we have a team of Trained Crowd Management Land Invasion members who give protection to the service providers to demolish any illegal structures within 48 hours or via Eviction Order of Interdict.

We have put aside R32 million to deal with illegal land invasions in our 2019/2020 budget. In dealing with urbanisation and being a city that cares for residents and that promotes inclusivity, we have allocated R263million to our entity, Housing Company Tshwane, for a social housing project.

We have The Letsema Unit, which is focused on formalisation and improvement of informal settlements - R1.5 billion.

We have gone public to condemn all illegal land invasions. However, it seems this act of illegally occupying land is indeed far from over, pointing squarely to challenge of housing backlog.

I take this opportunity to remind residents to adhere to the prescripts of the law and to continue to hold this administration to account for service delivery elements where we may fall short on.

* Mokgalapa is the executive mayor of Tshwane

Pretoria News