Pretoria - Appearances can be deceptive, and criminals are cashing in with that modus operandi across the country.

Anti-crime initiative Community Active Protection said there has been an increase in housebreakings committed by imposters.

Community Active Protection warned about bogus officials who collect money and commit crimes in residential areas. Also, people masquerading as officials using false uniforms and identity cards to gain access to homes to commit crimes.

Social media was abuzz last week when a group of men clad in blue jumpsuits entered residences under the false pretence that they were from the City of Tshwane. They claimed to check electricity meters to make sure residents' bills did not skyrocket during winter.

The group apparently entered complexes and houses, convincing helpers, mainly at home during the day, to let them in.

A warning from Security Alert said: “They have overalls with City branding, carry black bags and come in groups. Warn everyone not to let them in.”

This was after the men had hit Centurion, filling their back-packs with money, jewellery and cutlery after instructing those found in the homes to lie down or risk being hurt.

Liesel Thom said: “They told my nanny to lock herself and my baby in the study while they ransacked the house and took heirlooms, in my home for centuries, with them.”

She was grateful no one was hurt and warned others to make sure whoever was home was aware of the criminal activity.

“They told her to give them all the money in the house and said I had sent them to fix the burglar bar,” Sam Ntonzima said.

In Joburg, the City warned about bogus officials who collect money and commit crime in residential areas. “The City of Joburg would like to issue a warning to its customers to be aware of people masquerading as City Power and Joburg Water officials using their uniform and identity cards to gain access to residents’ homes to commit crimes.”

Executive head of Dialdirect Insurance Warwick Scott-Rodger said the only way to prevent imposter crimes was never to open the gate or door to anyone unless the visit was pre-arranged and the person’s identity is confirmed. Even with scheduled visits, caution is urged.

Confirm the name of the person calling on your home beforehand. If you cannot be home, tell everyone in your household to expect a visit, advise them of the name of the person and the company they represent.

Pretoria News