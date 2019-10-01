#ImStaying thanks to our Constitution









File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - For the past few days I have been promising myself to post something on the #ImStaying Facebook group where my fellow South Africans share the most incredible stories as to why we love our country so much. My delay was not because I did not have a story to share, but because I did not know which one to choose, or which reason to stay stood out for me. But then the Jade September judgment was delivered and I immediately knew that this was one of the reasons why I am proud to be part of this country. I have said time and again that we have an incredibly advanced Constitution which give us more rights than people in many other countries have. It is this Constitution which will ensure the dignity of September and others like her. She is an ordinary citizen and an inmate of the Malmesbury prison. She is serving her sentence in a male prison, although she is, in her words, a woman trapped in a man's body.

She is a transgender person and she wants to be allowed to express her gender identity while in prison.

The Equality Court sitting in the Western Cape ordered that the Department of Correctional Services had to respect her wishes to be treated as a woman.

Judge Chantal Fortuin said all people in our country, including September, are entitled to their constitutionally-enshrined human rights. That she is incarcerated and being punished for crimes does not vitiate her right to dignity in any way.

The Constitution, after all, guarantees that all detained persons must be detained with human dignity.

September's demands were not vast - she only wanted to be allowed to express her femininity by wearing her hair long, using make-up and wear feminine underwear as well as her jewellery.

Judge Fortuin remarked that it is entirely normal for September, as a transgender female, to want to transition socially by expressing herself as a woman. She said after all, until such time as she can undergo medical treatment, presenting and expressing herself as a woman is the only way in which she can express her gender identity.

Section 16 of the Constitution gives everyone the right to freedom of expression, which goes broader than just freedom of speech, the judge said.

Respect for human dignity thus requires the recognition and respect for the unique identity of each individual.

Our Constitutional Court judges have time and again also come up for the rights of minority groups. In one judgment on the subject it said: “The impact of discrimination on gays and lesbians is rendered more serious and their vulnerability increased by the fact that they are a political minority not able on their own to use political power to secure favourable legislation for themselves. They are accordingly almost exclusively reliant on the Bill of Rights for their protection.”

As Judge Fortuin said, this case is not about whether the binary model used in South Africa should be expanded to include a third gender, transgender. It is also not about whether September should be allowed to undergo medical treatment in order to transition.

It is about her right to be treated with dignity - something we are all entitled to in terms of our Constitution.

Some may not agree with September’s life choices, but as the judge said, the bottom line is she and others in her position are entitled to be treated with dignity and respect.

So, I am staying.

Pretoria News