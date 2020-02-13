These are part of the new cities stretching out in a radius from the congested capital of Cairo, where people are seeking a modern urban and international lifestyle.
While these cities are real, in the MPC reality blurs with imagination as it is not only host to live radio and TV actuality shows but has its own backlot with entire streets and fake palaces for film production.
Best known for Western movie audiences may be Universal Studios and Warner Bros, but this film park can also be visited.
On the day we went, in the area known as Garden City, filming of a popular local TV drama, The Grand House, was stopped so we could be introduced to the stars, actress Sawsan Badr, actress and dancer Lucy and actor Magdy Kamel. We were a group of African media visiting the MPC as part of a tour of Egypt as guests of the Egyptian Agency of Partnership for Development (EAPD).