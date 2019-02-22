Pretoria - The City of Tshwane has upped its efforts to cut overgrown grass and vegetation across all public areas, including cemeteries, following recent downpours that have contributed to a rapid growth of the shrubs. Residents have been complaining about the dangers of knee-high vegetation in numerous public parks and around recreational facilities.

City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the municipality was mindful that some of the areas had overgrown grass and was working tirelessly against that.

“Through our Expanded Public Works Programme and maintenance personnel, we are striving to prioritise the upkeep in these areas. It is important for residents to work with us and alert their community representatives or report directly the City.”

Recently, Sunnyside and Arcadia residents complained about unwanted overgrown grass that made parks in their communities look abandoned and more appealing to homeless squatters.

A flood of complaints was acknowledged on social media after anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee called out the City for neglecting a park in Laudium.

He posted photos showing a park with overgrown grass and asked if the City expected children to play in such an area.

Similarly, other residents complained that the Heroes' Acre Cemetery needed urgent attention too.

Vegetation had grown to unacceptable levels and covered a lot of tombstones, including the stoep of Paul Kruger’s grave.

Municipal workers started cutting the grass at the cemetery yesterday morning. Grass has also been cut at Jacaranda Park.

Mashigo added: “We will at all times ensure that we respond speedily to complaints and requests in order to resolve them as soon as we can.”

