Pretoria - With violence against women across the country making front page news the world over, Independent Media has launched a powerful initiative called #MyPromise aimed at encouraging men to speak up and be accountable, not just for their own actions but for those around them.

To do so, men are called upon to commit to setting the right example for themselves and other men and to those who will follow in their footsteps.

Independent Media's call to action is for men to read the pledge out loud to their wives, partners, mothers, children, sisters, friends and colleagues, to record it and share it, and help make South Africa a better and safer place for women and children

In doing so, Independent Media hopes this action will be a catalyst for real change beyond just raising awareness of gender based violence.

Dr Iqbal Survé, executive chairman, said: “Independent Media has championed several social change initiatives on its print and online platforms over the years. These include #RacismStopsWithMe and #DontLookAway.

"#MyPromise reflects our continued commitment to bringing about social change I encourage men and women to share this as far and widely as possible,” he said.

The campaign is featured across all Independent’s platforms.

Make your Promise:

I (full name) speak out loud as I promise to never be silent while you suffer. To speak up, instead of speaking down.

To condemn, instead of condone.

To object, instead of objectify.

I know I will never understand your deepest fears, because only a woman could, but I promise to do everything I can to make our country a better place for you.

A place where you never have to fear walking home alone.

Where you never have to worry about what men will think about the clothes you’re wearing. Where you never have to worry about being raped and killed.

Where women never have to fear strangers or family, just because they’re men. Where men stop protecting other men, just because they’re men.

I promise never to mute offensive chat groups and inner circles, but rather unmute myself and speak out.

I promise to stand up and be counted.

To be accountable.

I promise to be more than a man, because being a brother, father, son or uncle is not enough.

I promise to make sure your voice will always be heard.

Pretoria News