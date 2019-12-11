Independent hearing sought for Tshwane metro cops shown in video violently arresting woman









A Tshwane Metro Police vehicle. Picture: Sakhile Ndlazi Pretoria - Disciplinary proceedings emanating from the video of the purported violent arrest of a woman by the Tshwane Metro Police Department should be done externally, independently and impartially. This is according to Community Safety and Emergency Services MMC Karen Meyer, of the arrest at a Lyttelton fuel station. Following the finalisation of the preliminary inquiry, Meyer said she would ask the office of the city manager to have any disciplinary proceedings emanating from it to be conducted externally, independently and impartially. “Law enforcement agencies, including the metro police, are charged with upholding and enforcing the law. Above all, they must exercise their powers and fulfill their mandate within the constitutional framework for a professional police service. “Any gross abuse of power and heinous misconduct must be condemned and the perpetrators, especially when they are men and women in uniform, must be brought to book.”

Meyer said the development of the City’s Integrated Police Management System, approved in April, was under way.

Its purpose was to develop, acquire and implement modern processes, systems and technologies to transform and optimise the functioning and effectiveness of the City’s police unit.

This included enhancing its ability to monitor resource allocation, distribution, crime tracking and other trends to enable the metro police to respond more effectively and address shortcomings, including monitoring and evaluating the deployment of officers.

She said she had raised the issue of expediting the finalisation of the system with the chief of the metro police last week following an unrelated complaint of alleged misconduct.

“I will also liaise with the office of the city manager to address the bureaucratic and current budget constraints to the implementation of the project and that the project be budgeted for during the current adjustment budget process or in the next financial year,” Meyer said.

“It has also become apparent that the manner in which disciplinary issues relating to the metro police are dealt with is unsatisfactory. “

She cited capacity constraints and potential conflicts of interest as factors hampering the effective, speedy and satisfactory conclusion of grievance and disciplinary procedures within the metro police.

This included a lack of prosecutors and presiding officers for disciplinary cases. These are at present investigated and dealt with internally, a matter she said had been raised with metro police management and city manager.

She had also previously requested that the city manager investigate the feasibility of having disciplinary procedures against metro police officers investigated and concluded externally and independently.

In addition, Meyer urged residents to report any complaints, corruption or bribery involving metro police members.

She said although they regularly received numerous complaints regarding alleged police misconduct, most of the complainants did not wish to pursue their complaint. Others withdrew the complaints or failed to co-operate with the investigation.

“This is because the complainants fear victimisation at the hands of the impugned officers because their personal details, including addresses, are provided on the affidavits accompanying complaints.”

She encouraged residents to report incidents of police misconduct to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, which would make recommendations to the metro police regarding disciplinary action.

Pretoria News