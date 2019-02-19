Indian police officers carry a coffin with a body of their colleague. Picture: reuters

Indian forces yesterday killed three militants, including the suspected organiser of a suicide bombing in the disputed region of Kashmir that fuelled tension between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan, police said. The suicide-bomb attack on a paramilitary police convoy in Indian-controlled Kashmir last Thursday killed at least 40 men, the deadliest single assault on Indian forces in 30 years of insurgency in the Muslim-majority region.

The Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) claimed responsibility for the attack. India accuses Pakistan of harbouring the group. Pakistan denies that.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, facing an election that must be held by May, is under domestic pressure for decisive action against Pakistan.

Modi has promised a strong response and says he has given the military a free hand to tackle cross-border militancy.

The three militants killed in the clash yesterday were all Pakistanis and members of JeM, security sources said.

“The encounter is still in progress and the security forces are on the job,” police said.

But the 17-hour engagement came at a cost for India’s security services. Four Indian soldiers and a policeman were killed, while nine soldiers were wounded, including a brigadier, one of the army’s top roles, and a deputy inspector general of police.

A civilian was also killed.

“They have protection. Our officers and men are exposed, whereas they’re in the built-up area, hiding,” said KRajendra Kumar, former director-general of police in Jammu and Kashmir.

Security force sources said one of the dead militants had been identified as Abdul Rashid Gazi, who went by the alias Kamran Bhai and was suspected of playing a leading role in organising Thursday’s attack.

Indian troops had earlier cordoned off Pinglan village in Kashmir’s Pulwama district, where the attack took place on Thursday.

An indefinite curfew has been imposed and police have asked people to stay indoors.

Mohammad Yunis, a journalist in Pulwama, said troops were searching the village and civilians trapped in houses were being evacuated.

On Sunday, police said Indian forces had detained 23 men suspected of links to the militants who carried out the Thursday bombing.

Kashmir is at the heart of decades of hostility between India and Pakistan. They both claim it in full but rule it in part. Reuters