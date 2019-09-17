Pretoria - Although often disregarded, indigenous medicinal plants still play a paramount role in the modern world. Different societies historically developed various useful healing methods to combat a variety of health and life-threatening diseases. This was the discourse yesterday when students from the University of Venda paid Dr Ephraim Mabena a visit at his sanctuary in Mamelodi West.

The students, who are studying botany and zoology and education visited the Mothong African Heritage Trust to learn more about indigenous plants. Mothong is situated above Section H and is part of the Magaliesberg. It features a large garden, where indigenous medicinal plants are being preserved.

Mabena told the inquisitive bunch that indigenous plants of medicine were also variously known as complementary and alternative, or ethnic medicine, and it still plays a key role in many countries today.

“Slowly but surely people are gravitating back towards indigenous knowledge and plants. They want the core of medicine and that is what we provide here.”

However, Mabena did say that indigenous knowledge can work hand in hand in the modern pharmaceutical space. “Indigenous plant knowledge is about the core and the originality of medicine which can be enhanced by modern day technology.

He said the plants were important for the development of new drugs, and these products have been in constant use. Some type of medicine, such as anti-hypertensive, and anti-migraine medication, have benefited greatly from indigenous plants.

“But it is important to know the core. You have to know your history before you conquer the future,” he said.

Indigenous knowledge was due for a revival. “For millennia, people around the world have healed the sick with herbal or animal-derived remedies, handed down through generations,” he said.

In Africa and Asia, 80% of the population still use traditional remedies rather than modern medicine for primary healthcare.

Students also got a chance to touch and pick some of the plants. They also interacted with traditional healers who gave them a crash course on how and why the pick the plants they do.

Second year botany and zoology student Thovhedzo Khethani praised Mabena and all the other traditional healers present.

“They are a wealth of knowledge and understand the natural earth so much.

“In a world where everything is about the Fourth Industrial Revolution indigenous knowledge is such a breath of fresh air,” she said.

Pretoria News