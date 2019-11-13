Informal traders threaten to disrupt Solomon Mahlangu Drive upgrade









INFORMAL traders have threatened to disrupt the upgrade of Solomon Mahlangu Drive if an alternative trading space is not provided for them. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Informal traders have vowed to stop the multimillion-rand road upgrade of Solomon Mahlangu Drive until an amicable solution is reached. The traders mostly sell food, fruit, building materials and car tyres from the side of the road. They said they were concerned that the R285million upgrade would put them out of business. According to them, they were ordered to move to make way for the project without being given an alternative place to trade. On the other hand, taxi organisations said they were not going to allow the disruption of the construction.

The organisations said they needed the road to be upgraded to enable them to run their business efficiently.

“We are hearing rumours of these traders wanting to disrupt the project; well, not under our watch.

“We need that road. Mamelodi needs that good road for goods to be transported to businesses. That road is the vein to the heart of Mamelodi; we won’t let them kill it,” a taxi driver said.

The project is expected to take two years to complete, and the improvements will see the road having a dual carriageway in both directions. There will also be the construction of bridges over the railway line, pedestrian facilities and a taxi bay.

The road stretches almost 12km in a north-easterly direction from Lynnwood to Mamelodi, linking Lynnwood Road to the K54 in Mamelodi. The first phase of the project will cover about 9km from the R104 (Bronkhorstspruit Road) to K54 in Mamelodi.

A group of informal traders known as Stimamollo said they would disrupt the work done to extend the road.

Its members vowed to make the road unusable if the government did not find an alternative area of business for them.

The upgrade has also led to the closure of a makeshift taxi rank, and according to traders, business had been booming there.

There are more than 70 businesses along Solomon Mahlangu Drive between the bridge next to Extension 6 and the University of Pretoria’s Mamelodi campus.

The SA National Civic Organisation, which represents the affected traders, said more than 100 people operating alongside Solomon Mahlangu Drive stood to lose their businesses and only source of income.

In August during the sod-turning event to mark the start of construction, Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo appealed to residents to refrain from barricading roads when voicing their grievances to government.

“We plead with communities to refrain from destroying the roads and appreciate the effect this has on service delivery and people’s lives. We also discourage burning of clinics and schools or hampering of services,” he said.

The road has been experiencing high volumes of traffic resulting in congestion during peak morning and afternoon periods. It is extensively used by taxis and buses.

Mamabolo yesterday said he was aware of the problem and was planning a mass stakeholder meeting to find a solution.

Pretoria News