Inspirational great-grandfather, 83, graduates with second doctorate

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Pretoria - Being in your 80s means a time of winding down, but not for great-grandfather Dr John Boje, who has kept his mind active by achieving two doctorates in the past decade. There is no stopping this 83-year-old former teacher, one of 11 000 University of Pretoria graduates to be awarded their degree in absentia last week during a virtual ceremony necessitated by the global Covid-19 pandemic. Boje received his D.Lit (English), his second after completing the first PhD in History with the same university in 2010. “I wasted my time at school and in my undergraduate days at university, and have had to compensate for the mediocre results achieved in my youth,” he joked, advising undergraduates: “Don't waste your time and you won't need to do two doctorates to prove yourself.” This gentle and soft-spoken man is a former teacher who taught in England, Swaziland and at St Alban’s College in Pretoria. He grew up in Cape Town as one of eight children in a working-class family. His father, who had difficulty finding work because of his limited command of English, was adamant his son would be brought up as an English speaker. Growing up in an Afrikaans-speaking family, Boje said he found himself “a translator from birth”. He translated texts from English to Afrikaans and vice versa throughout his childhood.

“I did it for the pleasure I derived from the challenge - the (im)possibility of saying something in one language successfully in another language.”

While in matric at Wynberg Boys’ High School in 1953, he encountered an extract from Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales in his prescribed poetry anthology.

“When I set about translating a few lines of the poem into Afrikaans, little did I dream that this would become a lifelong hobby that would fill my leisure hours for the next 60 years.” After I had translated the entire work, Professor Molly Brown, head of the university’s department of English, suggested I consider a thesis reflecting on the project.”

This led to him being awarded a PhD for his thesis Save our tongues difference: Reflections on translating Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales into Afrikaans.

His thesis argues that translation is not between languages, but between cultures and therefore between ideologies.

Boje advises postgraduate students to choose a research topic that is of compelling interest and, if possible, personal significance to them, to enable them to stay the course. He has wise words on retirement too. “I think it's terribly sad when people reach the end of their working careers and gloomily face years of intellectual emptiness. I am fortunate that I easily become interested in new ventures, and lifelong learning has saved me from that terrible fate.”

He could not decide which of his PhDs was most rewarding. “The first one titled Winburg’s War (an appraisal of the Anglo-Boer War as experienced by the people of that district) was more challenging academically.

“The second was easier from the point of view that, apart from the theoretical background of which my knowledge was more limited, it was about my own life, insights, knowledge and experience. The downside was that I was 10 years older and beginning to feel it.”

Boje’s daughter, Val, said the family was immensely proud of him. “All my life he has kept his mind active through studying and to do not one, but two doctorates, in retirement is a huge achievement. He is an inspiration to us all.” She said that while her father had no plans to register for another degree, he continued translating for fun, and recently finished translating Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat into Afrikaans. He is also a research associate in the Department of History, and would be happy to do more research should the opportunity arise.

Pretoria News