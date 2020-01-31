Pretoria - Many children are still walking to school without a decent pair of shoes and that realisation inspired Nokuthula Ramputa to develop a "Walk Me To School" shoe drive.
The drive started in 2017 when Ramputa realised the plight of underprivileged children who walk to school without shoes in harsh weather conditions and unapologetic landscapes especially in the townships and rural communities.
She said over the past three years she has distributed over 2000 pairs of shoes to communities mostly in the north of Pretoria in Soshanguve, Mabopane, Garankuwa and Hammanskraal.
Her goal now is to collect 1000 pairs of new school shoes before the end of the first school term.
“While we adore the bundles of joy in their school uniform on social media and sympathise with the less fortunate ones, more can still be done to try and balance the schooling experiences of our future leaders.