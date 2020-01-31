Inspired woman helps Tshwane's underprivileged with 'Walk Me To School' shoe drive









Nokuthula Ramputa distributes school shoes, at Tehilla Terbanacle Church Extension 14 in Soshanguve, to learners in the community. Picture: Chelsea Ntuli Pretoria - Many children are still walking to school without a decent pair of shoes and that realisation inspired Nokuthula Ramputa to develop a "Walk Me To School" shoe drive. The drive started in 2017 when Ramputa realised the plight of underprivileged children who walk to school without shoes in harsh weather conditions and unapologetic landscapes especially in the townships and rural communities. She said over the past three years she has distributed over 2000 pairs of shoes to communities mostly in the north of Pretoria in Soshanguve, Mabopane, Garankuwa and Hammanskraal. Her goal now is to collect 1000 pairs of new school shoes before the end of the first school term. “While we adore the bundles of joy in their school uniform on social media and sympathise with the less fortunate ones, more can still be done to try and balance the schooling experiences of our future leaders.

"Walk Me To School" shoe drive invites all concerned citizens and institutions of our country to donate a pair or more of school shoes to help with this growing dilemma we face as a country,” she said.

She added that most of the donors have been her friends, business partners and customers of the Cake World bakery in Pretoria North, Rosslyn which she runs with her sister.

Throughout the year she collects the shoes from donors and distributes them at the beginning of the new year.

She said she works hand in hand with churches and avoids working with schools because the children tended not to get the shoes.

She urged people in Pretoria to consider donating and said any school shoe size would be greatly appreciated.

“Some of the children wear the shoes even after school, to church and weddings. When I look at my son he has more than one pair and that is what made me want to start this and I felt that I was in a position to contribute.

"I have friends who were also able to help,” she said.

She said when people gave her money she provided them with the receipt but preferred the donor walked into a shop to purchase a brand new pair of shoes for a learner in need.

Donations can be delivered to Cake World SA Unit 07 Ma Du Plessis Street Rosslyn Pretoria North 0182.

Ramputa said for enquiries and pick up of donations one may call or send a WhatsApp text to 076 678 3121 or email [email protected]

Pretoria News