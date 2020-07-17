Interdicted Thembelihle Village tenants deny threat claims

Pretoria - Two residents of government’s Thembelihle Village low-cost housing development in the CBD have been interdicted by the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, from intimidating and threatening employees from the managing company. They were also interdicted from causing damage to the property and barring the employees access to the property. Yeast City Housing, the non-profit which manages the property, urgently turned to court to prevent Kutumela Mentor and Agrinette Morata from causing trouble and threatening the service providers. The applicant claimed that the pair’s threats and alleged intimidation directed at Yeast’s employees left them traumatised and in fear of their safety. Yeast housing manager Ezekiel Ntakirutimana said in an affidavit that the employees were so traumatised that they had to receive counselling.

Yeast is a well-known social housing company in Tshwane and provides affordable social housing to vulnerable and low income families. Thembelihle is one of their housing complexes and is home to at least 2500 people.

Ntakirutimana said in terms of the lease agreement tenants were responsible for paying for their water and electricity consumption. Voltano, an external company, managed the supply of these services to the units.

However, since lockdown some residents have refused to pay for these services. Some acted aggressively to prevent the Voltano workers from doing their work on the premises, he said.

It is claimed that Mentor threatened to harm the workers; he had a panga and a can of petrol in his hands.

Further claims include that a knife-wielding Morata rallied other tenants in a bid to prevent the Voltano employees from gaining access to the electricity boxes.

He said the police were called as the Voltano workers feared for their lives and the situation got out of hand.

According to Ntakirutimana, Mentor did not seem perturbed by the presence of the police and continued making threats and wielding his panga. The police eventually left without arresting anyone and the situation calmed down.

He said the threats made against employees continued and both Mentor and Morata continued to organise gatherings among the residents, in spite of the fact that they were prohibited under the lockdown regulations.

The police were called on numerous occasions but did not intervene, Ntakirutimana said.

The pair vehemently denied the allegations against them. Mentor said the application was a short cut to get rid of him by trying to evict him.

He said the police have investigated all the claims made against them and found it to be untrue. This was the reason they were not charged.

According to Mentor, on the day the applicants claimed he was violently wielding a panga and threatening the workers, he found them on the premises not wearing masks and busy cutting the electricity supply to units.

The community was “fuming” and he questioned them as to why they were switching off the electricity supply.

He said there was no commotion or threats and he did not mobilise the community to act against the workers.

