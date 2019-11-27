Investigating officer fears for suspect's safety after murder of ANCYL member Lethabo Nkoana









LETHABO NKOANA murder suspects Boitumelo Moatlhodi and Kagiso Kekana will know next month whether or not the Temba Magistrate’s Court will grant them bail. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Judgment in the bail application of the two men arrested for the murder of ANC Youth League (ANCYL) member Lethabo Nkoana, at a party rally, was yesterday postponed by the Temba Magistrate’s Court. The court had resumed hearing the bail application of Boitumelo Moatlhodi and his co-accused Kagiso Kekana yesterday, to a gallery packed with ANC and ANCYL members, as well as family members of the two men. The investigating officer Sergeant Martin Mojapelo maintained his opinion that Moatlhodi be denied bail after cross-examination by his legal representative. He stated that he was still of the belief that Moatlhodi’s life would be in danger should he be released, adding this was based on conversations overheard in the community. He, however, raised no objection for Kekana being granted bail. And, although hesitant, he also told the court that the child of a high ranking ANC member, locally known as “Pontso”, was involved in the altercation with Nkoana, shortly before his death.

Charity Mogotsi also testified she would allow Moatlhodi to stay with her upon his release on bail, contrary to police alleging she had in fact kicked him out and that he had no permanent residential address. Mogotsi is the mother Moatlhodi’s friend.

Mogotsi told the court that Moatlhodi had been staying with her for close to 18 years and had only indicated he was leaving on the day he was arrested.

She insisted she had repeatedly tried to reach out to him to return, for them to sort out their differences, but he had not done so.

Mogotsi insisted she would have no problem with him returning to her home upon his release.

State prosecutor Kgaogelo Lekoloane pleaded with the court to deny Moatlhodi bail, stating that the investigating officer’s concerns, about the community taking matters into their own hands, was warranted.

Even though he did not oppose Kekana’s bail application, he insisted the court set bail at R5000 instead of R500 as requested.

Kekana was added as an accused because his white Golf 7 was believed to be used as the getaway vehicle.

Kekana and Moatlhodi are charged with murder, attempted murder, and possession of a firearm and ammunition, following the death of Nkoana, at a rally in Temba, on November 9.

A ruling on the bail applications will be delivered on December 5.

Pretoria News