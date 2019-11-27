The court had resumed hearing the bail application of Boitumelo Moatlhodi and his co-accused Kagiso Kekana yesterday, to a gallery packed with ANC and ANCYL members, as well as family members of the two men.
The investigating officer Sergeant Martin Mojapelo maintained his opinion that Moatlhodi be denied bail after cross-examination by his legal representative.
He stated that he was still of the belief that Moatlhodi’s life would be in danger should he be released, adding this was based on conversations overheard in the community. He, however, raised no objection for Kekana being granted bail.
And, although hesitant, he also told the court that the child of a high ranking ANC member, locally known as “Pontso”, was involved in the altercation with Nkoana, shortly before his death.