Magnolia Dell in Muckleneuck where police have found dead bodies of homeless men. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency(ANA)

Pretoria - Gauteng provincial police have launched a high-level investigating team to put a stop to the killings of homeless persons in Tshwane as the body of a fifth man was found. According to provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, the decision to escalate things was due to the urgency at this stage and in order to restore calm to Tshwane homeless communities.

The fifth body was discovered by police at a bus terminal roughly 400m from Unisa’s main campus also in Muckleneuk.

In the past three weeks, the dead bodies of homeless persons have been found in different parts of Muckleneuk and in Sunnyside.

The first boy was found in a veld near the Mears Park railway station two weeks ago and the third at Magnolia Dell park last week Sunday.

The fourth body was discovered on Tuesday on the corner of Justice Mohammed and Troye Streets in Sunnyside, also a few blocks away from the park.

Peters said Gauteng Commissioner of police, Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela had subsequently instructed the high-level task team comprising of specialists from forensic services such as, pathologists and criminal psychologists; crime intelligence members; and detectives to prioritise the investigation of these mysterious murders and make sure the perpetrators were unmasked and brought to book.

"Without sowing panic among our communities especially in the Muckleneuk area, we want to caution the public to be vigilant and be aware of this nocturnal prowler preying on the vulnerable.

"Ours, as the police, is to work around the clock and make sure that this madness is brought to an end.”

In the wake of the murders Mawela said the police were also in the process of getting the homeless people into shelters.

“Anyone with information that could assist in unraveling these mysterious murders, can report anonymously by contacting their nearest or police station or by calling the crime stop number 08600 10111,” Peters concluded.

Pretoria News