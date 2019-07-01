State of the Province Address (SOPA) presented by the Gauteng Premier David Makhura at the University of Johannesburg Soweto Compass. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency(ANA).

Pretoria - The Tshwane Automotive Hub is expected to see significant investment in the near future and that will result in job creation, said Premier David Makhura. He was speaking during the State of the Province Address in Soweto, where he outlined plans in the pipeline to create more jobs in the province.

He mentioned that the hub is considered to be a special economic zone for the automotive sector in the Gauteng economy.

As part of the job creation drive, Makhura announced that Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa recently introduced a third shift in June, employing 1 200 new workers.

He said the majority of those employed were women and youth in the Silverton Automotive Park.

According to him, his administration was working in collaboration with the City of Tshwane on the project related to "investment of almost R6 billion is being finalised for the Silverton Automotive Hub".

The investment is expected to create 2 255 new direct jobs and 19 433 construction jobs.

Makhura said there were already strides made by his administration in partnership with the private sector to create jobs in the Business Processing Outsourcing sector, which grew from 139 100 jobs in 2015 to 154 223 jobs in 2018.

"In 2015, BMW invested R6 billion at its Rosslyn plant for the production of the X3, creating 1 000 additional jobs. Iveco-Larimar invested R600 million at its Rosslyn plant in 2016, creating 1 000 new jobs," he said.

On the other hand, Ford invested R2 billion in 2016 at its Silverton plant, generating 1 200 new jobs.

"In April this year, Nissan invested R3 billion at its Rosslyn plant to expand its manufacturing capacity, adding 1000 new jobs," Makhura said.

Pretoria News