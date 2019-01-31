French Interior Minsiter Christophe Castaner.

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner says French Islamic State members held in Syria could be returning home due to US plans to pull out of the conflict. Castaner refused to comment directly when RMC radio asked him whether he could confirm a leak that 130 former French members of the extremist group would be returning within weeks.

“There are currently people who are in prison and are being held because the Americans are there, and who are going to be set free,” the minister said, adding: “They are going to want to come back to France.”

Hundreds of suspected Islamic State (IS) fighters and family members are thought to be held by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), who have captured much of northern and eastern Syria from the group.

But the SDF is facing an uncertain future after US President Donald Trump last month said he would pull out the US troops who have backed them against Islamic State.

Turkey, which sees the SDF’s Kurdish leadership as terrorists due to their links with banned Kurdish rebels on its soil, has threatened to invade their de facto autonomous zone.

Castaner said any French jihadists who came back would be arrested on arrival.

“You can be sure of one thing,” he said. “It’s that these women and men are known and they will be brought before the justice system immediately if they return to France, and they will be tried and punished.”

Prior to the US withdrawal, French authorities had appeared happy for their citizens who had joined the extremist group to stay in Kurdish custody.

Any return of former jihadist fighters would be very controversial in France, which suffered more than 230 deaths in terrorist attacks in 2015 and 2016, most of which were claimed by Islamic State.

There are no clear figures on how many French jihadists are being held by the SDF.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves le Drian put the number at “almost 100” in February last year, but the group has lost more ground to the Kurdish-led forces since then. In late 2017, France’s top anti-terrorism prosecutor said 690 French citizens who had joined Islamic State were thought to still be in Syria and Iraq.

Meanwhile, the leader of the Republican majority in the US Senate unveiled a proposal on Tuesday urging US President Donald Trump to reverse plans to abandon US positions in Syria.

The legislation by majority leader Mitch McConnell calls on the president to keep up the fight against Islamist extremists, namely al-Qaeda and Islamic State, in both Syria and Afghanistan.

He warned of “the danger of a precipitous withdrawal”, calling for diplomatic solutions to both conflicts.

McConnell is tacking his proposal on to a bill on the Middle East that aims to sanction Syria and protect Israel from boycotts.

Key free speech advocates have opposed the so-called anti-BDS (boycott, divestment and sanctions) aspects.

While US officials largely agree that Islamic State has lost nearly all its territory in Iraq and Syria, there is disagreement about the extent to which the group has been defeated.

Dan Coats, the director of national intelligence, has said Islamic State still has thousands of fighters ready to carry out attacks.

Trump last month announced that he would quickly draw down the 2000 US troops in Syria. The move sparked many resignations. He has since slowed the withdrawal but appears set to carry through.

The decision to pull out has opened up questions about the fate of the US’s Kurdish allies in Syria, whoface threats from Turkey. Trump has been in regular contact with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. dpa AP ANA