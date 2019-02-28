Akani Simbine could face some stiff competition in the form of fellow countryman Thembo Monareng in the near future.

There must be something in the water at the University of Pretoria where a raft of top-class sprinters have emerged over the last while. The university’s athletics club Tuks Athletics has produced Akani Simbine, who holds the South African 100m record with a time of 9.89 seconds.

And then there is Carina Horn, who is the SA women’s record-holder with a best time of 10.98s and also Thando Roto, who has a personal best time of 9.95. Not to mention Henricho Bruintjies who has run 9.97.

Now another athlete has joined the new generation of Tuks sprinters - Thembo Monareng. Last year he ran 10.18 which meant he was one of the top-10 fastest for the season.

A definite highlight for him was his fourth-place finish at the World Under-20 Championships.

Though Monareng is confident of being faster, it is a case of first things first. Tomorrow in Stellenbosch he will be helping Tuks defend their Varsity Champions title.

Last year Monareng won the 100m during the Varsity meeting at Tuks, but had to settle for second in Potchefstroom. If he has his way, he is going to make it two out of two this time around.

Last Saturday during a league meeting at Tuks he won the 100m in 10.36. Taking into account it was his first race for the season he was satisfied with his performance.

“Physically I was not a 100 percent as I was suffering from a slight cold. However, during the race, I felt good. There is definitely some power in my legs. If I am able to rectify a few small mistakes I am sure my times will improve,” Monareng said.

Monareng did not want to comment as to how much he thinks he is capable of improving on his best time of 10.18.

“I have a time in mind, but I am not going to say anything until I have run it,” he said.

When asked about his performances during the World U20 Championships his face lit up.

“It was one of the best experiences of my life and a great confidence-booster. I know now that I am capable of performing at my best when under pressure,” Monareng said.

“Many would be disappointed with a fourth-place finish as it is compared to being the first loser missing out on winning a medal.

“At first, I was slightly disappointed, but then I realised I was the fourth-best junior sprinter in the world. That is something to be proud of.” ANA