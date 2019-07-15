A FILE picture of the late Lucky Mahlalela, a popular figure among motorists in the city before his death in 2017. He has been honoured by having mathematics projects named after him. African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Pretoria's late famous traffic pointsman Lucky Mahlalela might have died a pauper, but his name will live for eternity in maths literature. This is thanks to maths boffin Dr Johan Kok, who has taken it on himself to keep alive Lucky’s name forever.

Mahlalela was usually spotted by motorists "controlling" traffic on Nelson Mandela Drive near the Netherlands - South African Railway Company - or Nzasm - bridge.

He was reportedly murdered on January 1, 2017, having operated from the intersection for about 20 years.

Kok, a visiting professor to Christ University in Bangalore in India, has already named a few of his maths academic projects after Lucky.

It was by sheer coincidence that he decided to honour the man whose good memories as a self-appointed pointsman is shared by many Pretorians.

“We were already struggling for about four months to prove a new theorem with my co-researcher at Wits University. It was make or break: if we can’t prove it we close the project. And then I read the Pretoria News story about Lucky Mahlalela (in May 2018),” Kok said.

At the time he was stressed and in mourning for Mahlalela’s grisly death, he said.

“Within about two days after reading the story, I had to reattempt the new theorem and exactly what we missed all along flashed into my mind. I rewrote our proof and sent it off to (co-researcher) Eunice. I told her that I think we nailed it,” Kok said.

He recalled that he immediately wanted to link the research success to Lucky. “I thought that I had to go through emotions with this guy.

“I proposed that if the proof is found to be valid, let’s call it Lucky’s Theorem and that was accepted. The proof was found to be correct and the project went ahead. That particular research was completed under the title Chromatic Completion of Graphs,” he said.

Kok said that subsequent to the project many other works were produced in honour of Mahlalela.

“Today we have the graph theorem of a particular kind called Lucky’s colourings. On the analysis of properties we allocated to Lucky’s colourings, we came across unique numbers which are called Lucky numbers.

“We also discovered very interestingly that Lucky’s numbers are a subset of what is known for a few hundred years already as Stirling’s numbers of a certain kind - that in itself calls for further research and we have to get there,”he said.

Kok said that he continued to work with his co-researcher on a polynomials project to determine graphs for what he calls Lucky Polynomials. “That is our latest research project and technically three advanced research papers have come to the fore since the proof of Lucky’s theorem. In a way Lucky’s name is embedded in mathematics for eternity,” he said.

Kok worked as a licencing service director in the City of Tshwane for years and was instrumental in the establishment of the Tshwane metro police department. He resigned last month to focus on his academic work.

