ITUMELENG LEDWABA , 9, from Boikgantsho Primary School in Mamelodi, is hoping to clinch first prize at the Provincial Maths Olympiad. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA)

IT’S true what they say: behind every successful man there’s a strong woman. The maths teacher at Boikgantsho Primary School in Mamelodi East, Patronella Pasha, is proof of this.

This comes after Pasha unearthed yet another maths diamond in the school, who will compete for top honours in the Provincial Maths Olympiad on Wednesday.

Earlier this year Pasha was the catalyst behind the success of a disadvantaged pupil, Amogelang Motileng, who won a maths Olympiad which got him a full bursary at Star College, a private school in Equestria, Pretoria east.

Pasha will be hoping to clinch first prize with another pupil from the school, Grade 4 pupil Itumeleng Ledwaba, in the Olympiad.

“This school has so many maths gems as with all other schools, the trick is to find them, and that alone requires dedication and commitment.”

Learners needed to be motivated and be made to believe in themselves.

Pasha also encourages parents to play an active part in their children’s lives, like Itumeleng’s father did.

According to her, his father Floyd played a pivotal role in supporting him and helping him get this far.

“He always dropped him off for extra lesson at my house, even during winter holidays when it was bitterly cold. He goes the extra mile for his boy and that’s yielded results,” said Pasha.

The 9-year-old Itumeleng cut a shy figure when talking to the Pretoria News. He said that although he loved solving maths problems, he wanted to be a policeman. “I want to catch the criminals that are making Mamelodi a bad place,” he said. He will be competing in Wednesday’s Provincial Maths Olympiad.

But the road to the finals was not an easy one. He won trophies and certificates in the competition’s Circuit 5 level scoring among the top learners in his grade in Mamelodi, then later moving to districts, competing with Circuits from other schools, which then landed him a place in the finals.

Floyd was close to tears when he described how diligent and respectful his boy is. “He’s such bliss to help because he’s respectful and diligent. He’s soft spoken and has a sharp memory,” he said. Asked where young Itumeleng got his maths brains from, his father joking replied: “I think it’s from the mother.”

Floyd said he was especially proud because Mamelodi was synonymous with under-age drinking, drug abuse and various other social ills, but his son had risen above that.

When Itumeleng is not crunching numbers and solving maths problems, he goes to watch softball at a nearby sports ground.

The principal of Boikgantsho Primary School, Vusi Khumalo, said he was excited and proud to be part of yet another exciting journey. “This is the second boy who flies the school flag high. We’ve become a force to be reckoned with. I wish Itu all the best and thank all his support structures like Mama Pasha and his dad,” he said.