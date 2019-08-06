SEFAKO Makgatho Health Sciences University students and staff, left, set alight a range of items yesterday in a protest believed to be rooted in their call for vice-chancellor Professor Chris de Beer to be axed. Bongani Shilubane African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - At Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University, staff and students were yesterday greeted by burning mattresses, benches and attempts to set buildings alight when they arrived on campus. A game of cat and mouse involving police as well as students and staff ensued for most of the day as a protest at the institution entered a second week. Under police watch, the students and staff managed to gain entry into the university, where academic activities remained suspended yesterday.

University spokesperson Dr Eric Pule said that although there had been an agreement by all stakeholders for all operations to return to normal, that had not happened.

The reason for this, he said, was because protesting staff and students were adamant they wanted the immediate removal of vice-chancellor Professor Chris de Beer and other members of the executive for alleged mismanagement, lack of infrastructure and failure to provide a conducive learning environment.

“Council will be meeting tomorrow to finalise everything and give a directive on how we are to proceed. However, as things stand the council had assessed the memorandum and have no grounds to suspend the vice-chancellor.

“After the engagement, the council will hopefully meet to pave a way forward as the vice-chancellor has only six months left before his contract expires. So it’s about reaching the level ground with students and staff to at least allow the vice-chancellor to stay at the university until his contract lapses.”

The university was also hedging its bets that a court interdict it acquired on Friday would help keep the situation under order, according to Pule.

Disruptions at the university started on Monday with protesting staff and students remaining mum on the reasons or motives behind the shutdown of the university. They said they would only be voicing their concerns once they had met with the university council.

Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Dr Blade Nzimande has appealed to students not to disrupt academic activities “silly-nilly”.

He said the disruptions would not only affect the university, but the adjacent Dr George Mukhari Hospital and Dental Hospital and other healthcare delivery facilities on the campus.

