Itireleng residents march for electricity









Residents of Itireleng under police watch at Tshwane House, where they delivered a memorandum of their demands. Chelsea Ntuli Pretoria - Residents of Itireleng informal settlement in Laudium yesterday marched to Tshwane House to raise concerns about illegal connections of electricity and other service delivery issues. Community leader Archie Mathebe said Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa previously promised residents that the community would have access to electricity. “The City has been failing us for a period of 30 years in terms of services. Our main issue is that we want access to electricity.” On reaching Tshwane House, the residents demanded to see the mayor to hand over a memorandum of their demands. The crowd of just fewer than 100 was escorted by Tshwane Metro Police officers.

Acting City Manager Moeketsi Ntsimane received the memorandum and promised to get back to them after seven days.

“The memorandum will be looked into and revisited and after seven days I will get back to you to address a way forward regarding this matter,” he told them.

Ntsimane assured them he would also inform them soon who the contractor to light up the area would be.

Mathebe said sometimes they could go without electricity for about three months.

He also said they had set up several meetings with MMC of Utility Services Abel Tau, but he never pitched.

“We have children that have to go to school and are supposed to study. They must take us seriously because If they still won’t do it, we will still mobilise and come back again.”

Mathebe said Mokgalapa previously committed that by August 1 the area would have electricity, but that had not happened.

He mentioned other concerns about the lack of service delivery which had affected their lives.

“We have got inaccessible roads; ambulances can't even reach some parts of the place.

“We are sick and tired of the DA administration because they are not giving us services.”

Pretoria News