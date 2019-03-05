File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Rand Water yesterday appealed to municipalities to reduce water supply to their customers to avoid future shortages or depletion. The utility reduced water supply to some reservoirs in Tshwane by 50%, resulting in restrictions to certain areas.

Rand Water spokesperson Justice Mohale said it was a critical time.

He urged residents to use substitute water instead, like grey or rain water.

“When the system is depleted, it will be hard to raise water levels, so we are urging residents to use water sparingly,” Mohale said.

Rand Water fixed the leak in the Klipfontein system at the weekend.

Tshwane municipality said the bulk water unit had been forced to restrict the outflow of water from City reservoirs that received water through the Klipfontein system.

This affected areas like Mnandi, Rooihuiskraal, The Reeds, Bakenkop, Sunderland Ridge, Raslouw, Erasmia, Valhalla, Louwlardia, Laudium, Atteridgeville, Suiderberg, Clifton, Brakfontein and Hercules.

City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said since the leaks were fixed, the restrictions were lifted yesterday.

Mashigo said because they had managed to fix the problem quickly they had not had to deploy water tankers for residents of the affected areas.

“The City is grateful to its residents for heeding the call to use water sparingly.

"This assisted in ensuring that there were no water shortages and the City did not have to arrange water tankers,” he said.

He however continued to urge residents to use water sparingly.

Pretoria News