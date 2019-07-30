TEAMS of vets and other conservation experts work tirelessly during a disease surveillance at the Kruger National Park. Bongani Shilubane African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - SANParks continues in its relentless effort to save and protect wild animals in the Kruger National Park. Teams of vets and conservation experts have been working tirelessly since an elephant was found dead from human tuberculosis (TB) in 2016.

Although bovine TB exists among wild animals, experts thought it was uncommon for the species to die from human TB in Kruger National Park, where contact between the animals and humans was limited.

This triggered research that saw 35 elephants traced and checked for the disease.

Although there is a belief that this could have been one of those rare occurrences, the team washes the secretions off the lungs of elephants after knocking them out.

Tracheobronchial lavage professor Michael Miller said yesterday: “We try to recover bacteria if it is present. Obviously, this research was triggered by that elephant we found dead from human TB back in 2016.

"Since this park is endemic for bovine TB, we thought that was the cause, but molecular testing showed the elephant died from human TB.

“That was a very unique finding in a free-ranging elephant for the first time in Africa, although it has been found in Asian elephants and elephants in zoos.

"Our concern is whether this was just a very rare occurrence or something that's really a problem.”

He was speaking at the Kruger National Park during an information-sharing day.

The programme researching TB in elephants and discussions over saving rhinos with innovative conservation methods to increase numbers formed part of the day's agenda.

The organisers said the park had been set up with traps for a beetle from South-east Asia that drills into and kills trees.

The beetle is now found in all provinces across South Africa except Limpopo, and it's suspected to have entered the country inside a shipment.

Other conservation efforts are taking place at a secret location to preserve and raise orphaned rhinos that found themselves stranded after their parents were killed by poachers.

The site holds white and black rhinos that will hopefully be released back into the wild one day.

Veterinary technologist Tebogo Manamela said: “These animals’ mothers were poached in the field and we just recovered them and put them in this safe place.

"If they are still too young, less than 12 months, we take them to an orphanage facility outside the park where they feed them milk. There we have two surrogate mothers for them so they don't feel lost.”

This site is also home to a black rhino, Goose, that was shot on the left rear hoof by poachers last September. Experts have been monitoring the rhino closely and making sure it recovers.

Goose walks with a cast on the leg and easily gets intimidated when humans get too close.

