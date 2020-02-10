It's all systems go at Unisa after protest action called off









Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA) Pretoria - It's all systems go at Unisa with their campuses across the City of Tshwane resuming operations today as student leadership called off protest action. Smankelo Xani, chairperson of the Tshwane SRC in Unisa, said the students had decided alongside protesting employees to call off the prolonged strike action which had resulted in the university’s campuses being shut down for two weeks. He said the decision to suspend the protest was still uncertain as some of the issues they had raised required the sitting of the university council, which was only to sit in March. And with university management being unable to make decisions on those issues, Xani said it would not make sense to try force the management to promise things they would not be able to execute later on. “So we understand that there are certain processes that need to be followed with certain things like securing new buildings, it takes time we can’t just wake up tomorrow and it's done.”

“But in terms of most of the demands we had, we are positive that we’ve achieved what we wanted there.”

Student issues surrounded problems with the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) payments, which Xani said the university instructed no longer be done manually but through an ICT system instead.

He said the transition would enable the university to see the student's results on their system immediately and furnish NSFAS information to ensure payments can be done quicker.

“This way there won't be a waiting period for the finalisation of registration as the university has all the student information on hand.”

Unisa campuses were shut down since January 24, as striking employees demanded a wage increase of between 8.3% and 9%, whilst the university offered 6.3%.

Workers were led by the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union and Academic and Professional Association.

As of Friday Unisa spokesperson Lusani Netshitomboni said the parties were to meet with the Labour Court and for the strike to end.

The parties were also given the option to meet and make sure that within the next 72 hours, we are able to finalise and agree on a settlement with the salary negotiations.

Netshitomboni today said the parties were yet to reach a settlement but operations were going smoothly with workers having returned to work pending the outcome.

He added that prospective students could continue registering for the first semester as the deadline had been extended to February 17.

