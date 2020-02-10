Pretoria - It's all systems go at Unisa with their campuses across the City of Tshwane resuming operations today as student leadership called off protest action.
Smankelo Xani, chairperson of the Tshwane SRC in Unisa, said the students had decided alongside protesting employees to call off the prolonged strike action which had resulted in the university’s campuses being shut down for two weeks.
He said the decision to suspend the protest was still uncertain as some of the issues they had raised required the sitting of the university council, which was only to sit in March.
And with university management being unable to make decisions on those issues, Xani said it would not make sense to try force the management to promise things they would not be able to execute later on.
“So we understand that there are certain processes that need to be followed with certain things like securing new buildings, it takes time we can’t just wake up tomorrow and it's done.”