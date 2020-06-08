It's back to school at last

Pretoria - No one besides pupils and staff would be allowed entry without an appointment with principals when an estimated 95% of the country’s schools reopen this morning. Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga made the appeal yesterday while addressing the nation on the readiness of schools, which closed about two months ago when the country went into lockdown. The minister said there had been some people who wanted to check on school readiness, without masks. This, she said, would be controlled. In the city, information circulated to parents by some schools was that they must wait in the parking areas until the children have been screened. The children have to be fetched immediately after school. Motshekga said it was all systems go for Grade 7 and 12 learners to return to school. She said most schools had been given protective equipment.

Schools that were not ready would not open. However, plans were in place to ensure no child was left behind.

The minister said figures presented indicated that out of 23675 public schools in the country, 23100 were ready to receive learners. This, according to Motshekga, represented 97.6% readiness.

She said: “The sector, with the assistance of our partners, will strive to deal with the remaining 5% to ensure that the unfettered rights to health, safety and basic education for all South African children are protected. The golden rule is that no school will resume if not ready to do so. For the remaining 5% or so learners, alternative measures have been developed by different districts such as temporarily using neighbouring schools, using under-utilised spaces in boarding schools and putting other learners in camps.

“Because some of the alternatives need consultations with parents, provinces will be engaging parents and following the appropriate protocols to get parental concessions. All of this, we agreed, should be finalised during the course of the week and recovery programmes implemented.”

Last week unions vowed not to open schools unless all were given the right personal protection equipment.

The department has proposed the phasing in of learners to return to school from last Monday, but this was delayed.

Motshekga said schools had used the past week to get ready for pupils, adding that teachers and parents would have to respond to the “new normal which includes regular and strict internal and external monitoring and evaluation mechanisms”.

“This includes the reconfiguration of the curriculum, the provision of timetabling options and the roll-out of the school nutrition programme,” she said.

“We have institutionalised internal and external monitoring and evaluation; and we are providing detailed weekly reports to the Heads of Departments Committee, the Council of Education Ministers, and to our critical stakeholders, including teachers’ unions, national school governing bodies associations; and the sector-based stakeholders, including national associations representing independent schools, as well as special schools.

“Our external monitoring and evaluation is conducted by a consortium of researchers co-ordinated by the National Education Collaboration Trust that also provide independent weekly reports on the state of readiness and compliance with the measures and requirements determined through the Directions and Regulations on Covid-19,” she said.

Among the challenges noted by the minister were related to comorbidities among educators. “An agreement with organised labour is about to be completed. Standard Operating Procedures will be circulated among schools to ensure that they are able to manage identified infections among educators, learners and support staff.”

Motshekga said where practically possible, learners from the “not-so-ready schools” will be moved to neighbouring schools that meet the set health, safety and physical distancing measures and requirements. “The teaching and learning programmes provided online will continue; and parents who are uneasy about sending their children back to school must follow the law to ensure that their children’s right to basic education is unhindered,” she said.

At the weekend Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said it was imperative that schools reopen as the Covid-19 pandemic would be with us for some time. President Cyril Ramaphosa had indicated as well that it would be around for the next 18 months to two years.

Mkhize said: “We are saying the pandemic is going to be with us for a long time. We can’t abandon schooling and economic activity. Some children are doing e-learning, but the bulk of children don’t have the ability to be part of e-learning. This is a problem of us trying to walk together,” said Mkhize.

The department has also set up a programme for learners to catch up with school work.

