Florist Vincent Nadasen at his flower stand on Church Square. Picture: James Mahlokwane

Pretoria - Florist Vincent Nadasen is proud to have witnessed the development of Church Square after selling flowers on the square for over three decades.



The 60-year-old was born and raised in Marabastad before inheriting the flower business from his mother who began selling flowers to people walking around Church Square during the apartheid era.





Although he is now the oldest businessman trading on the refurbished square, he brags that his mother began selling flowers to romantic youth on the square before the famous statue of Paul Kruger was erected.





Nadasen said his mother began trading on the square while the statue of Kruger was still located at the Pretoria Station .





He said his mother was there when Church Square was developing and it now attracts scores of international tourists.





“This place has changed a lot over the years and it doesn’t look like it used to. In fact back in the day these buildings on Church Square were occupied but now all those businesses have left.





“There used to be a lot people from all races here during the day and the flower business was doing great. White people used to buy a lot of flowers but now if you see them here it’s mostly tourists who are not here to stay.





“However things are changing lately and black people are starting to buy a lot of flowers and they know even the names and kinds of flowers I am selling. It seems like there is now a change in the culture among the young people,” said Nadasen.



