Some of the people who heeded a call by Christina and Hared Burchell to clean up Faerie Glen Nature Reserve.

Pretoria - When regular hikers at the Faerie Glen Nature Reserve, Christina and Jared Burchell, noticed that its state was deteriorating, they decided to act before the situation got out of hand. The couple in June created a Facebook page titled Clean-up Pretoria to mobilise people to support their campaign.

The aim was to get together with a group of friends to hike and clean up. This took place on Saturday.

From 10am to 3pm, the group of 15 hikers picked up any litter they found as they walked. They collect more than 16 bags full of waste.

Christina said some of the unusual things they found along the way were clothing, baby toys and a curtain rail, as well as plastic bottles and plastics.

“The nature reserve is our usual spot for hiking. The plastics and bottles bothered us, hence we decided to make a plan and organise a clean-up.

“We found plastic degrading into earth, making it difficult to pick up. As you move down the riverbed the dirtier it gets.

“The dirt there affects the quality of water so we are trying to prove a point that it doesn’t have to stay that way. But the big goal is to bring more hands on board, so greater Pretoria is clean.

“Because people have access to information they should find means of what to do more to help our city become cleaner,” Christina said.

They said they planned to do a clean-up towards the end of each month and hopefully spread the initiative to other areas.

“Our town is full of wildlife, nature reserves and rivers. In the last few years the amount of trash in these gorgeous places has increased substantially. This is a small initiative to bring people together and clean up our nature reserves and rivers,” Christina added.

She encouraged residents to join their initiative because with a bigger group they could make a difference.

Pretoria News