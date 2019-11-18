The Englishman won the richest first-place cheque on the European Tour this week of $2.5million with his playoff victory in the Nedbank Golf Challenge at the Gary Player Country Club yesterday.
He did so with a final round of 65 including three eagles, and then beat Sweden’s Marcus Kinhult on the first extra hole of a playoff after both finished tied for the lead on 12-under par.
“Obviously I guess being a golfer these days, you have a chance at a young age to set your family up for life,” he said of the prize money. But the victory was worth a whole lot more to him.
“I’m just very proud of that, really, and everybody that goes on the journey with you constantly. It’s just really, really cool when you win a tournament. It really is.”