Phiri’s goal was enough to give Bafana maximum points in the 1-0 win over Sudan on Sunday in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. The 25-year-old put in a stellar performance for Bafana, which was made more remarkable by the fact that he wasn’t playing in his natural position.
“It’s been a while since I played in such an offensive role. At club level I play as a defensive No 6 (central midfielder) because I am a ball player. But the coach believed that today we needed a different element in the game which is why he put me in that position (as a forward). He gave me the confidence and I did my level best. I gave numbers going forward and I pitched in with the defensive work when we lost the ball,” Phiri said.
Phiri’s talent was always there to see, but the fight for places, especially in central midfield and on the wing has been tight which has seen him earn only a handful of caps for Bafana and miss out on being part of the squad that made the quarter-finals of Afcon in Egypt in July. He made the most of his chance on Sunday, putting in a man-of-the-match display and getting his first international goal at senior level - all in his hometown and in the presence of his family, including his proud mother.
“It was the greatest of feelings,” Phiri said. “I have been anticipating getting minutes in the national team. I feel that I have been doing exceptionally well where I have been playing. We have great players in our country, I have always respected that. I have always waited for my chance, and today it came. I did my level best, fortunately I got the goal that got us the win which is important. I just have to build on this and keep going forward.”