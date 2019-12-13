Janusz Walus: SACP want to know Who ordered Hani's killing









Janusz Walus. Picture: Cobus Bodenstein, AP Pretoria - The SACP said it would oppose any possibility of parole for Chris Hani's killer Janusz Walus, unless the Pole came clean as to who was behind the 1993 assassination. Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has 60 days in which to reconsider parole for Walus. Gauteng High Court, Pretoria Judge Jody Kollapen yesterday overturned former minister Michael Masutha's refusal to grant parole to the 64-year-old immigrant. The judge, however, placed the ball back into the court of Lamola as he felt it was not the place of the court to decide on parole. “Parole decisions are notoriously difficult in reconciling different interests and imperatives” the judge said.

He also commented that Walus was serving a life sentence and while he is eligible for consideration for be release on parole, it must be remembered a life sentence does not create an automatic entitlement to release after a designated period of incarceration.

The judge said based on the information which was served before Masutha, it could not be said the refusal of parole was justified.

He, however, also said it could not be found that Masutha was biased or incompetent on how he dealt with the matter.

Masutha denied parole at the time and said both Walus's psychologist and that of the state had to jointly assess and submit another report.

But the judge yesterday said a joint report was not likely to produce anything other than what their reports already contained.

All the reports submitted by the experts are in agreement that Walus represented a low risk of re-offending. They also do not state that Walus' release on parole will present a risk to the community.

Walus has spent the past 27 years behind bars.

Judge Kollapen meanwhile said in his judgment that all of the experts were in agreement that Walus has shown empathy and remorse for the killing of Hani. One expert, however, said in his opinion Walus did not show remorse for killing Hani.

In his opinion Walus continued to rationalise the killing as a politically motivated act.

Masutha, in refusing parole in January, stated this “conflicting” opinion as one of the reasons.

The judge said Masutha's refusal on the basis of “conflicting reports” could not be said to be rational when regard was given to the totality of the information he had.

He said the minister was the best person to reconsider parole.

Hani's widow Limpo Hani and SACP chairperson Senzeni Zokwana were in court yesterday to hear the verdict.

Zokwana said the party and the Hani family insisted on knowing who was behind the killing as they were convinced Walus did not tell all.

