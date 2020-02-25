Japan: Cautious nature with coronavirus saves the day









PEOPLE with protective masks walk in Tokyo yesterday. Most of Japan’s cases were from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, where nearly one-fifth of its 3 711 passengers and crew became infected. Eugene Hoshiko AP Photo Pretoria - It could be said that it was in the nature of Japanese people to be cautious, said that country’s ambassador to South Africa, Norio Maruyama. But it is this caution, he believes, that checked the spread of the novel coronavirus - or Covid19 - on the Diamond Princess cruise ship anchored at Yokohama Port for the past fortnight, and limited the outbreak in Japan. The 14-day quarantine period on the ship finally ended on February 19, with those passengers who tested negative for the virus cleared by the Japanese Ministry of Health and allowed to disembark for repatriation flights home. There they face a further quarantine period and testing to ensure they are not carrying the deadly virus. Maruyama said the process was taking time because more than 3000 passengers and crew were on board the cruise liner, and the specimen test took time to administer under difficult circumstances, and one had to wait for the results. While he understood the discomfort of the passengers, a priority for Japan was to prevent the spread of the virus which originated in Wuhan province in neighbouring China, and they were doing all they could in the global effort to control Covid-19, and to work collaboratively on research into a cure.

The Diamond Princess was returning to Japan from a two-week itinerary when it found itself at the centre of global attention after a man who had disembarked in Hong Kong tested positive for the virus. Since then 691 people on board, including passengers and crew, tested positive for the virus.

The cruise company has been working with authorities to disembark healthy passengers and offer travel assistance. It has also offered passengers a full cruise refund and is making provision for its crew members.

Maruyama said it was important to note that the ship was already infected before Japanese authorities enforced the quarantine, and while there was a peak in cases among those on board in the days that followed this could be ascribed to the incubation window of the virus.

Despite condemnation around the decision to quarantine the entire ship, with many claiming keeping people in a confined space increased the risk of new cases, Maruyama stands by his government’s decision and said evidence pointed to the fact that the decision contained the spread of the virus. While many believed the spread of the virus was by close person-to-person contact, information released by the authorities showed that on the Diamond Princess, more cases were as a result of non-close contact.

The best prevention was the simplest step of regular washing of hands.

Within Japan cases of Covid-19 were quite isolated, and many could be traced in some way to the cruise ship, with other cases being linked to people who had been in the Wuhan region, the centre of the epidemic.

To date more than 2500 lives have been lost as a result of the virus with over 77000 cases, mostly in China.

Japanese people had a reputation for being cautious and risk-averse.

This way of thinking, Maruyama believes, has been helpful in containing the virus.

There is no ban on events or travel to Japan, although for example, the organisers of next week’s Tokyo Marathon have limited entries to invited athletes.

Maruyama foresees no problem with the upcoming Summer Olympics starting in July, or other events.

Pretoria News