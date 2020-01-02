Javett Art Centre at University of Pretoria more than place for visual arts









Music instructor Mabeleng Moholo facilitated an indigenous music workshop at the Javett-UP museum as part of their Weekend Vibe, which includes a number of family-friendly activities. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Pretoria’s newest art space, the Javett Art Centre at the University of Pretoria, is about more than a place for visual arts. Aside from housing the university’s Mapungubwe gold collection and the Javett permanent collection of modern South African art, it also plans a programme of events, including music. Last year ended with an indigenous music workshop facilitated by Mabeleng Moholo as part of the Weekend Vibe programme and a full programme is on the cards for this year. Moholo grew up in Soweto and fell in love with music early in his life. He shared with participants his knowledge on various traditional instruments and demonstrated how they were played.

“I am glad that the youth of today are starting to be conscious, to go back to understanding what decolonising means in real terms,” he said.

He gave each one in the group an instrument to play, and later grouped them up so they could compose their own melodies.

For this year, Moholo plans a tour of primary schools where he will show children how to make simple instruments and use them to perform.

“Most of these instruments are not available any longer and are found in museums,”

But, he said, they should be played and enjoyed.

Javett-UP education officer Puleng Plessie said they wanted to bring African art to the centre, and part of that was exploring indigenous cultural themes.

“What’s great about this is that one can incorporate such moments in the visual art space we are also trying trans-disciplinary programmes, where we incorporate music and visual art,” she said.

Javett-UP opened on Heritage Day last year, and reopens after the holidays on Monday, January 6.

