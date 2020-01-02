Aside from housing the university’s Mapungubwe gold collection and the Javett permanent collection of modern South African art, it also plans a programme of events, including music.
Last year ended with an indigenous music workshop facilitated by Mabeleng Moholo as part of the Weekend Vibe programme and a full programme is on the cards for this year.
Moholo grew up in Soweto and fell in love with music early in his life.
He shared with participants his knowledge on various traditional instruments and demonstrated how they were played.