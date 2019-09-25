Pretoria - Heritage Day in Pretoria marked the long-awaited opening of the Javett-UP, a new art centre at the University of Pretoria which has been seven years in the making. Tribute was paid to three of the collaboration’s founders - retired businessman and art collector Michael Javett from whom the museum gets its name, former UP vice-chancellor Professor Cheryl de la Rey, and the late fine art expert, Stephan Welz. Others, including museum director Christopher Till, architect Pieter Mathews, Dr Conrad Strauss, and UP vice-chancellor Professor Tawana Kupe saw the dream become a reality.

Hundreds of invited guests and members of the public gathered at the museum yesterday for the official opening, with excitement building as the formalities finished and the doors were opened for the first time.

I’d been following the museum almost since its inception, so made my way to the top floor where the lights are dimmed for the stunning Gold of Africa exhibition. Here are housed National Treasures, golden artifacts of Mapungubwe including the famous golden rhinoceros, and AngloGold Ashanti’s Barbier- Mueller collection of more than 350 golden artefacts from West Africa.

In the other galleries visitors took delight in a range of South African and African art on display, with some of our best-known 20th century artists represented in works from the Javett Collection and on loan from other galleries and private collections.

Javett’s wish was for his collection to be displayed to benefit the public and enhance education, and this has been achieved in this new gallery with a physical and symbolic bridge which links “town and gown” or the community at large and the university, learning and teaching.

Till described the opening as an incredibly special moment, and said the curators had been working for months to get together treasured artworks by some of the country's most celebrated artists.

Art, he said, should be for everyone. The doors of Javett-UP are open so people can come and learn more about this continent, its triumphs and its tragedies as expressed through art. Kupe spoke of the importance of a nation knowing its history, and this was enabled by the centre.

For the opening, there are two exhibitions aside from the gold collections: 101, a collection of 1010 signature works of South African art and "All in a Day's Eye: The politics of innocence in the Javett Collection (curator Gabi Ngcobo), as well as "A Strange thing materialised along the way", a collection of objects from the University's museums.

For the opening, schools were invited, and guides escorted the excited children, explaining the significance of the works, while those awaiting their turn outside enjoyed a festive atmosphere provided by [email protected]

Diplomats and artists among the guests expressed excitement at what Javett-UP adds to the cultural options in the capital city.

The museum is situated in Lynnwood Road, and entry is free until Sunday. Be sure to look out at the bridge, with its every-shifting light patterns.

