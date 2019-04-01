South African rapper and poet Sho Madjozi, Los Angeles trio Moonchild, jazz legend Jonathan Butler and flamenco and salsa group The Gipsy Kings were some of the memorable acts from this year’s Cape Town International Jazz Festival edition on Saturday night. Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the two-day annual music festival was one for the books once again.

Madjozi, who sings in a combination of Tsonga and English, was an energy ball on stage, delighting fans with her colourful, traditional Xitsonga-inspired outfits and dance moves as the crowd sang along to her popular hits Huku and Wakanda Forever.

South Africa’s first all-female big band, The Lady Day Big Band, were easily the best dressed band of the night with their bright red dresses and a printed red and white suit worn by the conductor. Their performance was a guaranteed sing-along.

Teir nostalgic set included Mafikizolo’s Ndihamba Nawe and Destiny by Malaika.

To pay tribute to the late Oliver Mtukudzi, who died in January, the organisers dedicated an hour-long set from different artists which included singer Vusi Mahlasela, Berita and Maduvha Madima to celebrate his musical life.

The Voice season two winner Craig Lucas made his festival debut at the Bassline stage.

Opening with his hit single Heart Exposed, Lucas gave a stellar vocal performance along with his two back-up singers. He also gave a teaser of two songs, Anti- Social and Energy, which will be in his upcoming second album.

The Moses Molelekawa stage featured one of the best surprises of the festival.

Straight from Angola, N’daka Yo Wini impressed with his different take and fusion of jazz with the traditional Angolan sound.

Accompanied by his band, the singer started off his set with a chant that created an eerie setting for the rest of the songs.

The overall mood of the festival was relaxed, with lots of lovers in sight and friends attending in small groups.

Festival-goers also had the opportunity to shop for some of the best local fashion from luxury menswear and womenswear brand Fabiani from the Wear SA pop-up store.

The festival's VIP guests and dignitaries mingled in the all-inclusive hospitality lounges.