Johanna Konta in action during her quarter-final against Sloane Stephens on Court Philippe-Chatrier yesterday.

Johanna Konta cantered into the semi-finals of the French Open yesterday, blitzing American Sloane Stephens 6-1 6-4 to become the first British woman into the last four in Paris since 1983. Swinging freely, the 28-year-old pummelled groundstrokes past her opponent to secure the victory in a little over an hour.

Konta, who had never before won a match at Roland Garros, will face either Petra Martic or Marketa Vondrousova for a spot in the final.

The last British finalist in Paris was Sue Barker who lifted the trophy in 1976.

As unusual names pepper the French Open women’s singles draw in week two, former champion Chris Evert says expect the unexpected.

With both top seeds - Naomi Osaka and Karolina Pliskova - already bounced, the American says a lack of fear among the quarter-finalists means nothing can be predicted with any certainty.

“Everything seems to going on form for the men, with the seeds winning pretty easily,” Evert, a pundit for Eurosport’s Roland Garros coverage said yesterday.

“The women’s draw is confused, there are upsets after upset, the top two seeds have lost. It’s really up for grabs and it’s very interesting.”

Evert, champion in Paris seven times in a more predictable era, said the courage of the last eight at Roland Garros this year will make for a fascinating second week at the claycourt grand slam.

“There is so much fearlessness with the younger women, there’s no intimidation when they play a number one in the world or on a stadium court with thousands of people watching,” she said.

“They have a lot of confidence, they have a big game, they are hitting the ball big and they are consistent at the same time. It’s a delight to see and we have been waiting for this moment for a long time.

“I... like Ash Barty, who’s won a lot of tournaments in the last year,” Evert said of the Australian. “And she has a game that can really mix it up. She’s the comeback kid, went away from tennis as she didn’t enjoy it, and now she’s back, more mature and now she’s playing better.”

Barty faces American 14th seed Madison Keys for a spot in the semi-finals today.

Romanian champion Simona Halep meets another American Amanda Anisimova in the other top-half quarter.

Elsewhere, defending champion Simona Halep hurried into the French Open quarter-finals by sweeping aside Polish teenager Iga Swiatek in a 6-1 6-0 victory on Monday.

Third seed Halep produced a nearly flawless performance on Court Philippe Chatrier against a bold opponent who turned 18 last Friday.

The Romanian will now face another teenager, American Amanda Anisimova, who thrashed Spain’s Aliona Bolsova 6-3 6-0.

“I feel old,” joked the 27-year-old Halep.

The former world number one said she had been coping well with the pressure of being defending champion at Roland Garros.

“I saw it different since the beginning. I felt different. I felt more relaxed, even if the pressure was on,” she said. “I feel good in this position and I always say that even if you’re No 1, you win a grand slam, you have to enjoy the moment.

“So I did that pretty well this year. Back to the quarter-finals is not easy, so I’m thinking just to give my best again next round. It’s just what I’m thinking about.”

Swiatek came out with all guns blazing but failed to master her raw power, bowing out after 45 minutes when Halep whipped a forehand winner down the line.

Meanwhile, German fifth seed Alexander Zverev reached his second successive French Open quarter-final when he recovered from losing the first set to beat Italian Fabio Fognini on Monday.

Zverev, 22, struggled with his timing initially against the mercurial Italian, but with his opponent’s level fluctuating wildly he played solidly thereafter to win 3-6 6-2 6-2 7-6(5).

Blocking his path to a first grand slam semi-final will be top seed and world number one Novak Djokovic.

“I didn’t start well and he did. He played very aggressive, hitting the ball very hard, which made it difficult,” Zverev, who lost in the quarter-finals last year to Dominic Thiem after struggling with a hamstring injury, said.

“But then after first set, I played three very good sets.” Reuters