Pretoria - Residents and motorists cheered and hooted at SAPS officers who had taken annual leave to walk 302km from Mahikeng to Soshanguve to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer. The walk by the four police officers, one from the K9 unit and three Gauteng traffic officers, was organised by professional nurse Winnie Matjila and her daughter Lebogang Mashilo in partnership with the Prostate Cancer Foundation of South Africa.

The group started in Mahikeng on February 28 and arrived at the Giant Stadium in Soshanguve on Friday afternoon.

The proud officers arrived at the stadium to loud cheers and car hoots. They were treated like royalty and described as heroes.

On arrival, they were given water and energy drinks and had their sore legs and feet attended to.

The officers from Soshanguve, Mabopane and Vereeniging made stops in every town along the way and spoke to people about prostate cancer. They also encouraged men to undergo check-ups for prostate cancer.

Soshanguve K9 unit commander Lieutenant-Colonel Mpho Lethoko said: “Our bodies definitely took a beating, but we attended the minor bruises and injuries and soldiered on. We are tired, but it was for a worthy cause. We spoke to a lot of men and hope that more will get checked for prostate cancer. Men often find out too late because they do not check for these things. We hope that more people and companies can make donations to assist the prostate cancer foundation.”

Mashilo said her mother was a nurse with five decades of experience and passionate about prostate cancer awareness and fund-raising.

“It is a matter that breaks her heart because a lot of men receive late diagnoses. That's something she would love to help change. Through her company, Winnie's Interior, she helped make this walk possible and she has plans to organise a shorter walk for breast awareness a couple of months from now.”

The officers did not have to always reach deep in their pockets to pay for water and accommodation. They thanked Easy Car Hire for paying for their accommodation for two nights.

“We also thank Oasis Water and Kotapa Clothing for their donations that made this walk possible,” said Mashilo. Individuals and companies wishing to make donations may visit www.prostate-ca.co.za

