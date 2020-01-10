Joy as De Lille provides bursaries of R130 000 per student









Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lillle with learners who received bursaries to further their studies from the department during an awards and recognition ceremony at Freedom Park. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA) Pretoria - Yesterday was Aunty Pat’s Day at Freedom Park when 50 young and vibrant matriculants received bursaries to study in various environment fields of their choice. Minister Patricia de Lille made hard-working matriculants overjoyed by handing them bursaries worth R130 000 per student, in an attempt to give them a head start in the next phase of their lives. These students form part of the department’s bursary programme aimed at attracting and nurturing learners who will pursue scarce skills courses at tertiary level. The bursary is inclusive of tuition, study material and all other amenities required to achieve success. The programme also encouraged learners to study maths and technical subjects.

It supported the government’s plan to increase the scarce skills pool to help the country compete globally, thereby improving state-owned infrastructure, including in the private sector.

With the crowd applauding, De Lille said: “You have reached an important milestone and I am sure that many of you have overcome some difficult times with exams and, in some cases, personal circumstances but you have done it and you can all be very proud of yourselves.

“You all are now standing on the brink of the next exciting chapter of your life and today we celebrate you. We are also here to give you a head start and encourage you for the next and even more important phase of your lives and careers.

“As they say, this is where adult life starts and where you will really start to put in the hard work to build a life for yourself, as well as a successful career.”

She encouraged the youngsters to return to their normal hard-working selves now that they’ve finished enjoying a good summer break.

“I always say that young people are not only our future, they are also our present and I am excited to see what you all will achieve as the next generation of leaders of our country.

“The road ahead of you will also come with obstacles.

“But I want to appeal to you to stand firm with your dreams like Siya Kolisi, Caster Semenya, our Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi and Trevor Noah and push through any adversity,” she added.

Beneficiary, Thabang Ndlovu, from Inkunzi Secondary School, said he was very blessed to be among the students awarded a bursary, because it will help him change his life and build himself a desirable future.

Pretoria News