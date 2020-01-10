Minister Patricia de Lille made hard-working matriculants overjoyed by handing them bursaries worth R130 000 per student, in an attempt to give them a head start in the next phase of their lives.
These students form part of the department’s bursary programme aimed at attracting and nurturing learners who will pursue scarce skills courses at tertiary level.
The bursary is inclusive of tuition, study material and all other amenities required to achieve success.
The programme also encouraged learners to study maths and technical subjects.