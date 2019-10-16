Joy as defence force members receive medals for long service









SANDF chief General Solly Shoke award long service medals to members of the national army. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Chief of the SANDF General Solly Shoke yesterday described long service medal recipients as the fuel that ignited and continued to drive the programmes of the country’s army. He said it took a high sense of duty, discipline, self-confidence and courage to get to where they were. Shoke addressed the recipients after he conferred various service medals on deserving members during a ceremony at Armscor Sports Ground in Erasmuskloof, east of Pretoria. The event was held to honour members, who had rendered good service to the defence force over the years. The medals were given as a token of appreciation for their loyalty and dedication in the execution of the department’s mandate.

Recipients stood in formation as their names were called out and Shoke shook their hands and handed over the medals.

Of the group, 62 recipients were awarded medals for 30 years of good service while three were honoured for 40 years' service.

In addition, 19 recipients were awarded a good service bar to the medal, after serving for 40 years. Another 44 received a good service bar to the medal for 30 years. Some of the medal recipients are retired.

Shoke said the recipients were loyal servants who demonstrated attributes of great soldiers through their unwavering service.

He urged the recipients to continue being good examples.

“Today (Tuesday), we parade them proudly for the world to see just how grateful our nation is for their service. These soldiers who proudly parade here should be the pride and joy of our young nation, because they chose a noble calling of stability and the interests of the country uppermost on their agenda, so that fellow citizens could go about their daily business without threat of violence and insecurity.

“What these sons and daughters of our motherland have achieved demanded that they dig deep into their fountains of resilience and patriotism to serve their country, even in circumstances that were not fashionable, and they responded well.”

Families of medal recipients who attended the ceremony cheered on as the names (of their relatives) were being called out.

Pretoria News