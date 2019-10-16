He said it took a high sense of duty, discipline, self-confidence and courage to get to where they were.
Shoke addressed the recipients after he conferred various service medals on deserving members during a ceremony at Armscor Sports Ground in Erasmuskloof, east of Pretoria.
The event was held to honour members, who had rendered good service to the defence force over the years.
The medals were given as a token of appreciation for their loyalty and dedication in the execution of the department’s mandate.