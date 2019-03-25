PREMIER David Makhura interacts with artists from the province during a meeting at the State Theatre in Pretoria. Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Excitement overflowed among the audience at the State Theatre's drama hall when Premier David Makhura promised to pay Sello Ramolahloane's outstanding R70 000 fees at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT). Ramolahloane pleaded to the premier during an artists' engagement meeting on Wednesday.

In response, Makhura said that he was going to take Ramolahloane's matter as a special case and attend to it as soon as possible.

“Ramolahloane has made a special case and I am sure that if I go and solve his problem immediately, no one would say that it is favouritism because he is not young anymore. He has studied as an artist and must get his qualifications,” Makhura said.

Ramolahloane studied drama at TUT, but could not obtain his certificates due to outstanding fees.

He said he was overwhelmed and thrilled about what Makhura would do for him, and his prayers to further study for a masters degree had been answered.

“I am over the moon. I can't even begin to explain how happy I am. As soon as I get my qualifications I will eagerly walk to the University of Witwatersrand and register to study for a Masters degree in drama.

“I have been an artist since 1983 and I have made it my goal to study arts so that I can go back home to the North West and educate my people about arts. I feel like my province still lacks a lot about arts development.”

Following the death of Matwetwe actor Sibusiso Khwinana, Makhura promised to meet with artists from the creative industry in order to find a better system that would support them in their work.

During the meeting, young artists were given a platform to engage with Makhura about some of the challenges they were facing in the industry.

Most raised issues about lack of infrastructure, funds, jobs, opportunities as well as unfair laws that hindered their progress.

Isidingo actor Motlatsi Mafatshe said artists were facing a lot of challenges in the industry and felt as if the government did not really care about them.

“It is sad to see artists die broke because most of the money they work for goes to producers and directors. Government must create a law to protect us like everyone else.”

Makhura promised a follow-up meeting next month where more substantial issues will be tabled.

“At the summit we are going to discuss the blueprint and the way forward for Gauteng in terms of arts.”

