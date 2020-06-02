Joy, relief as Wierda Independent School welcomes back pupils

Pretoria - The first day of level 3 lockdown brought joy and relief to many, especially the learners and staff at Wierda Independent School in Centurion.

Principal Chrizel Strauss said they were all prepared to continue with the academic year and would be phasing in other grades in the coming months.

Strauss said only a few parents chose not to send their children to school over safety concerns. However, they would send them study material so they do not get left behind.

She said they did not want scared learners to be forced back to class and have their parents worry about them.

“We are already done with term two work, and the learners have been studying very hard. We are adjusting to the hygiene rules and we are very strict about that as well.”