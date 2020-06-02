Joy, relief as Wierda Independent School welcomes back pupils
Principal Chrizel Strauss said they were all prepared to continue with the academic year and would be phasing in other grades in the coming months.
Strauss said only a few parents chose not to send their children to school over safety concerns. However, they would send them study material so they do not get left behind.
She said they did not want scared learners to be forced back to class and have their parents worry about them.
“We are already done with term two work, and the learners have been studying very hard. We are adjusting to the hygiene rules and we are very strict about that as well.”
She said the learners sanitised their hands and phones every hour, and anyone entering the school premises was screened and had to go through a sanitising booth.
Each grade has their break at different times and learners are let out of school at different times as well.
Strauss said each learner was required to bring two masks and was expected to change it after lunch. Other learners said they would have to get used to constantly wearing a mask but were excited to be back. Crawford Preparatory School and Waterkloof House Preparatory School also welcomed back some of their learners.
Pretoria News