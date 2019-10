Joyful celebration bar none as group performs at Bosman Street bus station









Joyous Celebration entertains the commuters at Bosman Street bus station yesterday. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Fans of Joyous Celebration were excited to see iconic gospel group performing and giving away prizes at the Bosman Street bus station. The group was on a campaign to promote their one-night Thanksgiving Show taking place at Sun Arena on November 2. Dikeledi Ranta, a staunch supporter of the group, said she always attends the shows with members of her family and she was looking forward to the next one. “I travel all the way from Rustenburg just to see them and I definitely will be there to support them like I always have. "We are so happy,” she said.

Joyous Celebration’s Gospel Silindile said they usually had a show called Rewind, where they would bring former members who had left the group.

After touring the whole year, the group ended with the Thanksgiving Show as a way of thanking supporters as well, and wish them a good festive season. “This year, we are going to have surprises for all our supporters and now we just want to say thank you for our last show of the year.”

He said the group would bring 100% effort and always did something different.

Joyous Celebration has been around for more than 20 years and is known across the globe as one of South Africa’s biggest gospel groups.

Silindile said what always kept them strong and united was that they believed they had been chosen by God to spread the good news and that it was a calling and not just music.

“God has given us that grace to keep going; our foundation is strong and if you build a house on a firm foundation, the house will stand forever,” he said.

At the end of each year, the group record their next album.

The next one is Joyous Celebration 24, which they will be recording at Sun City Superbowl on December 14.

Yesterday, they performed songs from Joyous Celebration 23, much to the delight of members of the public who were there.

