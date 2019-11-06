Jubilant cries of Siya, Siya, Siya as Springbok captain arrives home with Webb Ellis Cup









South African Rugby team captain Siya Kolisi holds the Webb Ellis Cup as he is greeted by hundreds of fans upon his arrival at Johannesburg's O.R. Tambo airport. Picture: AP Pretoria - The prestigious Webb Ellis Trophy is now in South Africa. Just after 8pm yesterday, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi walked out of the international arrivals gates at OR Tambo International Airport with the Rugby World Cup trophy in his hands. Next to him was the man behind the magic, outgoing Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus. The two “men of the moment” made their way through the appreciative crowd as Queen’s We Are The Champions played and the national anthem blared accompanied by the chants of “Siya, Siya, Siya!” Kolisi was all smiles when he walked through the terminal. Initially, he appeared overwhelmed and seemingly about to shed a tear.

Firmly holding the shining silverware, he continuously looked up and smiled at the crowd.

Then he kissed the trophy and lifted it, sending fans into a frenzy.

Kolisi fisted-bumped a couple of fans and lifted the trophy one more time.

By his side was Erasmus, who looked like he was in a trance and awed and kept looking at the crowd in utter disbelief.

Earlier in the day, the first batch of players were met with an incredible roar from the crowd, who chanted and danced in unison.

The triumphant Boks struggled to wade themselves and their luggage trolleys through the throngs of exuberant supporters and well-wishers who were singing the proudly South African warcry Shosholoza.

The players arrived in a series of flights, some of which were delayed. But that did not dampen the electric spirits of fans, who carried on singing, others blowing vuvuzelas.

But it was the brass band that sent waves through the airport floors and had the walls trembling in elation.

Some supporters remarked that the legendary Nelson Mandela must’ve been rejoicing in his grave.

Yolande van Staden said: “Mandela would have been so proud to see a united rainbow nation celebrating the Boks. We work so much better together as one.”

Mzwandile Sibiya who was there with his three children and wife said: “What you see right here is testament that together we stand, divided we fall. Tata would have been so proud.”

The Gautrain also backed the massive victory by offering free rides to the airport between 1.30pm and 9pm to passengers wearing Springbok jerseys.

There’s an opportunity to have a feel of the Web Ellis cup tomorrow to Monday when it goes on an open bus victory tour through Joburg, Pretoria, Soweto, Durban, East London, Port Elizabeth and Cape Town.

Thousands are expected to line the streets in each city in honour of the Springboks, who rewrote the history books by winning the four-yearly global competition a third time.

