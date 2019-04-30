MAYOR of Tshwane Stevens Mokgalapa, Roads and Transport MMC Sheila Lynn Senkubuge with various stakeholders during the official opening of the A Re Yeng BRT system in Mamelodi. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The R108 million phase of the A Re Yeng Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) launched in Mamelodi yesterday would serve as a link between various modes of transport in the area. Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa said the BRT Line 2 route was part of the integrated rapid public transport network. “The BRT Line 2 engineering work comprises the conventional BRT bus-way from the CBD to Mahube Valley in Mamelodi East.

“It goes via Atterbury/January Masilela, then Lynnwood to Simon Vermooten, all the way to Waltloo and Denneboom inter-modal facility.”

Mokgalapa said the project was knitted with other various modes of transport that provided commuters with easy access and encouraged many to use public transport.

It included the Denneboom Bridge in Waltloo, which would link the CBD to Mahube Valley in Mamelodi East.

The bridge accommodates double BRT lanes, as well as those of Transnet and the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa).

Mokgalapa said: “It is quite an exciting moment for the City. This is one of the phases of BRT transport system. We are launching a successful completion of the first phase, which includes the Waltloo bridge.”

The second phase of the project was at a conceptual stage and is expected to begin in July.

The first phase started in February 2017 and was completed in March this year.

While Mokgalapa celebrated that the project was finished on time, he acknowledged that it faced some challenges.

These included threats of protests, informal traders and issues emanating from Prasa’s reaction to the project.

“Efforts to accommodate affected informal traders had to be dealt with in a responsible manner, given our efforts to build an inclusive economy at the backdrop of our past institutionalised and polarised racial economy,” he said.

According to him, the transport linkages in the City were good for local economic development.

He said the project had strengthened his faith in the community around issues of development and collaborations.

“We rarely see projects of this magnitude go unhindered, they are often characterised by chaos and protests.

“I wish to applaud the team of roads and transport for their display of larger leadership eminence in their collaborative efforts to make this a reality without any major hindrance.”

Pretoria News