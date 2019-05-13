MAMELODI Sundowns players and management celebrate after being crowned the Absa Premiership champions for the second successive season away to Free State Stars on Saturday.

Pretoria - Mamelodi Sundowns might have been more than 350km away from home, but the city club’s presence was felt when they were crowned the Absa Premiership champions yet again in the Free State on Saturday. The city, particularly the club’s Mamelodi ancestral home, was abuzz with a sea of yellow as supporters displayed a series of emotions.

They were jubilant when the Brazilians lifted the trophy for a record ninth time.

Die-hard-supporters sang Sundowns jingles, and cars bearing the Sundowns flag drifted and “burnt rubber”, doing manoeuvres along the streets.

Mamelodi West Supporters Club branch member Tsaka Tsepedi was over the moon with the win, especially considering the odds Sundowns were facing.

He was referring to the appeal made by the Premier Soccer League, which was intent on having Sundowns docked points for fielding an illegitimate player during the campaign. Sundowns also lost in the semifinals of the CAF Champions League last week.

“The boys had it tough this season. They played more games than anyone in the league. They were fatigued, but still soldiered on.”

During the game, in which Sundowns won by a goal against Free State Stars, one could almost hear a pin drop in Mamelodi.

Ululation only came when substitute Phakamani Mahlambi scored the only goal on the stroke of half-time, sending the young and old in Mamelodi into a trance.

Sundowns flags were put up on Denneboom entrance to signal and celebrate the win.

On the club website, Sundowns described the win as the crowning glory of the season.

“We have played 50 games in all competitions since August We have ended the season with an unassailable 59 points which is two ahead of second-placed Orlando Pirates.”

The date of the trophy parade through the city’s streets and times will be communicated in due course.

Social media was abuzz after Mamelodi Sundowns won the league for a record ninth time:

Eric Khanyile: “Viva kabo yellow viva. We are the real champs; it’s official. Nine times and still going.”

Siviyisana Nani: “Well done to the boys. And although we lost out on CAF, we got the PSL. Truly legendary.”

Kgosi: “Congratulations Masand-awana for an excellent season, and special well done to Pitso. You are a gem.”

Gontse Matenji: “The boys were really tired. But a win is a win. CAF drained them. Congratulations boys.”

Thabza Mofokeng: “My lovely team. You made it boys and you don’t give up.”

Broski Fentse: “Pitso deserves to be president. Or he must be coach of Bafana Bafana.”

