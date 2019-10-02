Jubilee District Hospital in Hammanskraal to escape the suffering









DR Olebogeng Modise, Professor Mthimkhulu Lukhele and Tshwane Mental Health Review Board chairperson Gugu Mokwepa officially open a female mental ward at Jubilee District Hospital. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - While it is mostly men who succumb to mental health illnesses, Jubilee District Hospital in Hammanskraal receives mostly female patients, because of para-suicide. This is an apparent attempted suicide without the actual intention of killing oneself. And it is for this reason that the institution yesterday officially opened its mental health female ward to mark Mental Health Awareness Month. The ward has a CCTV system, 16 beds and a seclusion room. This year’s theme is suicide prevention, and October 10 marks International Mental Health Awareness Day.

Hospital acting CEO Dr Olebogeng Modise said most of the women admitted ended up there after drinking rat poison.

“We are having a lot of female patients that are admitted due to para-suicide and it is so unfortunate that most men actually manage to kill themselves.

“That’s why we don’t see them a lot here, but female patients attempt it and we are able to admit them.

“They commonly use rat poison, but a lot of males come here due to substance abuse,” Modise said.

The CEO added that the hospital previously had a female ward which was not in compliance with mental health standards, and this had resulted in some patients absconding.

“It is located next to a male ward that has been functioning for years. We had a challenge with our previous female ward, so we had to upgrade it to make sure that it complies with the standard of a mental ward.

“We also have a seclusion room, which we never had before.

“For patient safety, we have CCTV where we are able to monitor what is happening around the ward.

“Access is also limited. Not anyone is allowed to enter the ward,” he said.

Modise commented that the hospital also faced the challenge of having to readmit patients days after their discharge due to lack of knowledge about their condition and a lack of support from families and the community.

“A lot of people in the community think that when we talk about mental illnesses we are talking about schizophrenia.

“It is not only that, but there is depression, bipolar, epilepsy and many more. Some even have those illnesses as a result of a general medical condition,” he said.

With the new ward, he hoped there would no discrimination against patients. “We want to stop that. We also don’t want the incident of Life Esidimeni. We are making sure that the patients get the best treatment,” he told the Pretoria News.

By yesterday the ward was already in use, with some patients already admitted.

Pretoria News