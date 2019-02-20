File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - In a brazen move, a man found to be “on a strong preponderance of probabilities” one of five gang members who broke into a house, claimed thousands in damages from the police. This was after they had shot him when he tried to flee the scene.

Thabang Phakula told the court he was innocently walking to his girlfriend’s home when he was shot seven times by the police.

However, it emerged that he wore the same clothes as one of the gang members who broke into the home of a prominent eMalahleni businessman.

Various other factors also pointed to him being one of the culprits.

Apart from the gang leader who was shot dead on the scene, the other members also at first tried to obtain damages from the police, as they too were wounded in a shoot-out. They later withdrew their claims.

Phakula, however, was adamant that he deserved compensation.

The version of the police was that he was the last of the gang members to flee the premises in October 2016. They said he was shot at three times while he tried to run away. Two of the bullets hit him in the legs. He probably suffered the remaining gunshot wounds inside the house, where the police and robbers fired at each other.

The police told the court they had received a tip-off of a robbery at this house. They evacuated the residents and waited inside for the heavily- armed robbers. About seven officers hid in the house, while others waited in vehicles some distance away.

Unaware, five gang members broke open a security gate and entered the house via the dining room. One of the officers stationed in the room lay on the floor with his pistol ready.

But the gang leader saw the officer and immediately fired a shot, which missed. The police retaliated and the leader was shot in the head.

The police said there was pandemonium, with shots fired from all sides.

The remaining four gang members fled by scaling the palisade fence. The last gang member - Phakula - dropped a backpack in his bid to get away. He was wearing jeans and a white top.

Judge Neil Tuchten rejected Phakula’s version of events for reasons including that he gave the police the wrong name on the scene, pointed out the getaway vehicle and wore the same clothes as one of the robbers.

Pretoria News