Pretoria - The courts must take a robust approach towards economic giants who flex their financial muscle to bully unsuspecting consumers to accept flawed goods, and raise all sorts of spurious defences and denials. This is according to a Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, judge who ordered a dealership to refund a woman for the (then) new Renault Kwid she had bought as it had too many problems.

The Zambezi Road in Pretoria North Autofit Centre where Abigail Wentzel bought her dream car in December 2017 refused to refund her for the vehicle. It said it did fix the problems she had complained about and besides, she had been driving the car all along.

Wentzel turned to court as she could no longer handle the hiss, rattle and tick - some of the many noises her new car made. She said she tried everything to give the car back and get her money back.

Wentzel, from Kilner Park, explained in court papers that when she bought her dream car, the salesman assured her it was perfect for her purpose. But, she said, she had trouble with the car almost from the start, as it made ticking and hissing noises, and rattled so badly that the roof rack was coming loose and had to be stuck on with super glue.

“When I first started the new vehicle on the showroom floor, there was a ticking or rattling sound from the front part of the vehicle.”

However, the salesman said it was normal and was simply the car systems starting up.

Four days later she called to say the noise was worse.

“The new vehicle’s hazard lights also started flashing when it was started. This was accompanied by the rattling noise.”

The next problem was that the air con didn’t produce cold air.

She went back to the dealership where a mechanic replaced a faulty module. He said the car’s central locking should work, something she hadn’t even realised was faulty.

Back on the road, the next problem that she noticed was that the inbuilt Bluetooth system stopped functioning as soon as she went above 70km/* .

Wentzel stated in her papers that by that time the front window rattled.

She took up her concerns with the dealership, even sending a picture to show “that the roof rails were defective and pulling away from the new vehicle”.

The dealership, she said, super-glued them back. A month and a half after she bought the car, the noise had reached “unbearable and worrying levels”. At some point the emergency immobiliser went on and sounded like an “open window” in the dashboard.

The dealership denied that the problems were so bad and said it fixed what needed to be fixed.

Judge Moses Mavundla said the purpose of the Consumer Protection Act was to protect the interests of consumers. In this case there were too many defects for a new vehicle and the act accorded the consumer the right to be supplied with good quality goods which were in working order and of good quality.

The judge said Wentzel had the right to return the vehicle within six months of delivery and be refunded the full amount.

Pretoria News