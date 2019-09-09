THE RAF has an obligation when it comes to car accident claims, and should not drag it out.

Pretoria - The Road Accident Fund (RAF) had a duty to concede the merits of a case when it was proper to do so and not to drag out cases for no reason, ultimately costing the taxpayer in the process. The RAF had an even greater obligation to come to the aid of children involved in accidents, and to compensate them where there was a clear-cut case that it was liable.

In many cases, if the RAF accepted liability at an earlier stage and not persist with litigation for years, the physical and mental damage incurred by the young accident victim, could be mitigated.

This is according to Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, Judge Norman Davis in his judgment in the case of a mother of a boy - who was 2 years old when the accident happened - who claimed damages from the fund.

The child, only identified as M, suffered among others a severe blow to the head eight years ago when a drunk driver ploughed into him and his mother while they were walking along a road.

The case dragged on all these years, while the child could not get proper medical help. The fund has now conceded that it was liable to compensate the child through his mother.

This, while the mother's legal team had to call numerous expert witnesses, for which the public purse will have to pay. It was only near the end of the trial that the RAF told the judge that it had made an offer prior to the commencement of the trial of compensation to the mother, a lay-person.

Judge Davies said this fact was never put to the mother in court, nor was it ever disclosed to her lawyers.

“Instead, once litigation ensued some years ago, the RAF pleaded a bare denial of the occurrence of the accident and steadfastly refused to concede merits,” he said.

It was only during roll call on the day of the trial that the RAF conceded the issue of merits.

Judge Davis said he has often expressed the view that the sooner merits were conceded in circumstances where it was warranted, such as in this case, the sooner an undertaking can be given to cover medical and related costs.

This would pave the way for an accident victim to be assisted on the road to recovery, whether in surgically removing scars or other procedures.

Although the child in this case suffered a brain injury, he would have benefited greatly from other treatment to help him return to as normal as he could be under the circumstances.

The judge stressed that he by no means said the RAF must now settle each case, but where it does not have a defence, especially in the case of children, it should admit to this so that the victims could be helped as soon as possible.

Judge Davis expressed concern at the unnecessary costs and time wasted on cases such as this, which he said was representative of a large number of RAF cases daily in court.

He directed that a copy with this judgment be sent to the acting chief executive of the fund.

Pretoria News