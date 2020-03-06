Judge upholds conviction for 'K-word' slur

Pretoria - A judge confirmed the crimen injuria conviction of an elderly woman who called a handyman at an old-age home “a stupid k*****”. Judge V Nqumse said in light of the seriousness of the racial attitudes harboured by some, the time may have come for the government to consider establishing a “register” of offenders of this type of conduct. “The purpose of this would be to enter the details of those who relentlessly treated the foundational values that underpin the Constitution with disdain and undermine the efforts in building a cohesive non-racial society,” Judge Nqumse said. Sitting in the Grahamstown High Court, the judge overturned the appeal of 60-year-old Dianne Horwitz against her crimen injuria conviction and subsequent R2000 fine or four months imprisonment. This was suspended for three years provided she was not convicted of this offence.

The judge did not mention the name of the handyman in his judgment, but only referred to him as the complainant.

He laid a criminal charge against Horwitz following an altercation at the old-age home where he worked. She is a member of the body corporate and she also stays in the retirement village.

On the day in question, the complainant was asked to fix a broken fascia board in one of the units. He went there, but left to look for his manager, as he was not sure which material to use for the job.

When he returned to the unit, he was confronted by Horwitz, who asked him why he had not done the job the previous day.

He tried to explain that it had rained the previous day and that he was busy with another job.

He said she remarked that he was stupid, that he could not use his common sense, and that he was a k*****.

The upset complainant left the unit to go and complain to his manager, whom he could not find. He said on his way back, he came across her and his manager. The complainant said Horwitz then grabbed him by the arm and told him “come, come” as he was wasting time instead of doing the job.

He told her that he was extremely upset with her because she was a racist and told her she could not speak to him in this manner as she was not his manager.

He told the court that she pulled him by his jersey and he also felt humiliated by this. He testified that in his culture, as a black man, he could not be treated by a woman in that manner.

Horwitz vehemently denied that she used the K-word or told him he was stupid.

She admitted telling him to use his common sense, but she said she meant it as a compliment.

The magistrate who had convicted her, concluded that she did use these offending words. The judge who heard her appeal agreed that all the fingers pointed at Horwitz and he turned down the appeal.

He said it was very unfortunate that she did not apologise to the complainant.

“In this case, the words 'stupid k*****' were uttered by a white woman towards a black man who has a family The humiliating and negative effect of what this type of conduct does to a black person was recognised by our courts even during the apartheid era about three decades ago,” he said.

Regarding his proposal for a register of offenders to be established, the judge said this may also serve as a constant reminder to anyone that to refer to other people of a different race with degrading descriptions was contempt to the progressive agenda the nation adopted in 1994 in its quest to build a non-racial society.

Pretoria News